Lisa Vanderpump "deeply saddened" after Vanderpump's Fir Rules – Up News Info

Lisa Vanderpump speaks after the firing of four Vanderpump Rules Cast of members on their past racist behavior.

“In the last two weeks, I have been struck by many things that I and many others have not previously realized. He needed to be quiet until now, until decisions were made. Now I can speak freely from the heart, "he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"As we have seen sadness so devastating that it has developed globally, we all have a role to play in creating a kinder and more just society," he continued. “My hope is that this generation treats itself with respect and humanity, and realizes that actions have; and it should have consequences. "

Related story & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;: Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute among four fired for racist comments

Vanderpump continued: “I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by the lack of judgment that has been demonstrated. As many of you know, after observing me for 10 years, I have always been an ally and activist for equal rights: my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, intolerance and unequal treatment. We have never tolerated it in the workplace or in our lives. Although only a fraction of our employees are seen in the program, a specific group of friends, in all our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people, of all colors, ethnicities and sexual orientation. "

His comments followed Tuesday's layoffs of Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their resurgent racist tweets, and Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, who were expelled for a racist prank against their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is black. All four have publicly apologized.

On Tuesday, Bravo and Evolution Media released a joint statement that the four had been fired and would not return to Vanderpump rules.

In his Instagram post, Vanderpump said his staff has "become a family" that embraces each other's differences, adding: "We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I am excited to take one more look at it. deep into the faceted fabric of our company going forward. "

He concluded by saying: “The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everyone deserves to feel safe, heard, and appreciated in their communities. Much of what has happened in the world is not correct, fair, or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society that we can be proud of and I hope that as we venture, we will strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values. ”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen, who served as vice president of original programming at Bravo from 2004 to 2013, stepped in during his SiriusXM show on Wednesday. "I totally agree with Bravo's decision," he said, adding that "I think it was the right decision."

He also emphasized that he is no longer with Bravo in that capacity. "I am not an executive producer of Vanderpump rules. I have nothing to do with the program, except that I love it and that I host the meetings, "he said.