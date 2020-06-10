Lisa Vanderpump condemns racism after & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; layoffs, Andy Cohen supports decision

Instagram

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, along with two other cast members, were fired by Bravo days after their former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of racial profiling.

Lisa Vanderpump has finally addressed the racist drama surrounding the cast members of "Vanderpump Rules"A day after Bravo announced the dismissal of Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni, the restorer issued a statement condemning racism and unequal treatment, among others.

Using Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, the 59-year-old explained for the first time that she needed to remain quiet until decisions were made on the issues. Affirming that he now "can speak freely from the heart," he stated, "I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by the lack of judgment that has been demonstrated."

The former star of "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"He also insisted that she" has always been an activist and ally for equal rights, "before declaring," I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, intolerance and unequal treatment. We have never tolerated it in the workplace or in our lives. "He added that viewers" only see a fraction of our employees on the show. "

"I am proud of the inclusive company we have created," shared Ken Todd's wife. "We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I am excited to take a deeper look at our company's multifaceted fabric in the future."

Expressing the hope that this generation "will treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have had and should have consequences," continued the mother of two, "Everyone deserves to feel safe, heard, and appreciated in their communities. " He concluded by saying, "We all have work to do to create a society that we can be proud of and I hope that as we venture, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values."

The executive producer of "Real Housewives" also shared his two cents in the drama. Andy Cohen. During the Wednesday episode of SiriusXM Radio Andy, the Bravo presenter made it clear that he fully agreed with the layoffs. "I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision," he said.

Although it is so, the "Watch what happens live"The host reminded people, who sent him messages about" Rules of the Bomb ","Southern charm"and other programs, that he" is no longer in charge of programming at Bravo. "He added:" I don't produce the program, so what I want people to know is that I have nothing to say about hiring and firing. "

The firing of the four stars of "Pump Rules" came after the former co-star Faith stowers spoke out against Schoeder and Doute. In a chat with "Floribama coast"star Candace riceStowers claimed that the couple reported her to the police for a crime that she did not commit just because she was a black woman. Both Schoeder and Doute have issued an apology for their action.