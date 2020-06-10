Lisa Vanderpump breaks her silence after the layoffs of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

Also, the first Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star shared that she is "proud of the inclusive company we have created,quot; and promises "to continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths." He added that in the future, he hopes to give the public a "deeper look at the multifaceted fabric of our company."

Concluding his statement, he wrote: "The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everyone deserves to feel safe, heard, and appreciated in their communities. Much of what has happened in the world is not right, fair, or acceptable. We all have work. what to do to create a society that we can be proud of and I hope that as we venture, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values. "

The news of Vanderpump breaking its silence on the Schroeder and Doute layoffs comes after Stowers also spoke. In addition to Schroeder and Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni They were also fired from the show.

Earlier this year, Boyens and Caprioni apologized after a series of old tweets appeared online, in which they both used the n-word.

At that moment, Caprioni said to E! News release in a statement: "I want to express my sincerest apologies for the callous, ignorant and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly embarrassed and accept all responsibility, and I acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and that I would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. "

Meanwhile, Boyens told E! News: "I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012; it was wrong on all levels. It is not a representation of who I am. I am surprised I ever tweeted that, and I am upset and embarrassed. I am truly sorry."