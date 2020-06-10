Lisa Vanderpump argues that "actions need consequences,quot; in a statement released after the "Vanderpump rules,quot; were expelled as a result of the cast's racist behavior!

Following the firing of "Vanderpump Rules,quot; stars Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence! This is what she had to say!

As you may have heard, the cast members mentioned above were fired by the reality TV show after being accused of doing and saying racist things.

Earlier today, Lisa took to her IG account to tackle the hack without mentioning their names.

However, it was still quite clear that she was talking about her offensive behavior and the shots that followed.

Also in his lengthy statement, LVP emphasized that in light of the Black Lives Matter protests, now more than ever, people must be held accountable for their mistakes.

In other words, he made it clear that actions must have consequences for changes to happen.

‘As we have seen sadness so devastating that it has developed globally, we all have a role to play in creating a kinder and more just society. My hope is that this generation treats itself with respect and humanity, and realizes that actions have; and it should have consequences. I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by the lack of judgment that has been demonstrated, "he wrote in part.

He went on to speak about his own stance on what was happening, saying that: “ As many of you know, after seeing me for 10 years, I have always been an activist and ally of equal rights: my family, my businesses and I condemn all the forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, intolerance and unequal treatment. We have never tolerated it in the workplace or in our lives. "

Lisa also spoke about the diversity between her companies both in front of and behind the cameras.

She expressed how proud she was to have such an inclusive workplace where people have become a true family over the many years that they have been working together.

For more of what he had to say, be sure to check out his entire post!