Lifeline Calls Record As Australians Struggle With Horror 2020

Lifeline received nearly 90,000 calls for help each month in March, April, and May, a record number in the organization's 57-year history, according to newly released data.

The sustained increase in calls, 25 percent more than normal levels, is unprecedented.

Bumbalong residents prepare to defend their home from a forest fire south of Canberra (Alex Ellinghausen / Sydney Morning Herald)

Dr. Adrienne Withall, a mental health expert at UNSW Medicine, said she was "not completely surprised,quot; by the data and predicted that it could continue, as some Australians are likely to experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the coming months.

"It has been a really difficult time for Australians, hit by one major event after another."

However, he said the Lifeline figures were also "good news,quot; as it showed Australians seeking help.

The summer forest fires, which caused death and great destruction , and the COVID-19 pandemic have traumatized many people, he said.

Dr. Withall hoped that the impending economic downturn would put even more pressure on Australian families.

"The threat from the wildfires was very tangible. People could see the fire and smell the smoke. We were being bombarded with images of loss."

A toxic cloud had covered many Australian cities for weeks at a time.

That situation was followed by the "invisible threat,quot; of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People's resistance had been stretched because they couldn't see, smell, or detect the life-threatening danger of coronavirus, he said.

She predicted "the potential,quot; for mental health symptoms to appear later in the year.

"Some people will experience PTSD," said Dr. Withall.

"Your proximity to danger will be the key factor in that."

Many Australians have been isolated and juggling work and childcare responsibilities from home.

Hundreds of thousands found themselves retired or out of work, which put them under intense economic pressure.

A survey by the National University of Australia found that almost 20 percent of people drank more under lockdown than they used to.

Cleaning of railings in the courtyard of the Sydney Opera House during the coronavirus crisis. (Nine / Louise Kennerley)

Municipal workers in face masks and protective suits disinfect the Kugulu public garden amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ankara, Turkey (AP)

A Monash University study reported that 60% of Victorian practitioners supporting victims of family violence said the pandemic had increased the frequency of violence against women.

Many Australians had had a basic fear of what would happen if they became ill with the coronavirus, Dr. Withall said.

She urged anyone to fight for help and visit their GP.

NRMA Insurance and RACV announced today that they would provide $ 2 million in funds to Lifeline Australia, to help them cope with increased call activity.