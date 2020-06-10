LeBron James, Kevin Hart among those supporting the Voting Rights Group – Up News Info

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who was once infamously told to "shut up and drop" when talking about politics, is now getting into the subject in a major way. Along with several other prominent entertainment stars and athletes, he is forming a new political action group aimed at protecting the voting rights of African Americans and encouraging them to vote.

The organization "More Than a Vote" will focus on registering African American voters and voting in the November elections. Actor Kevin Hart and basketball stars Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose, Draymond Green and Udonis Haslem, as well as NFL running back Alvin Kamara, have already joined the cause. James is also reportedly trying to recruit prominent musicians.

"Because of everything that is happening, people are finally beginning to listen to us, we feel like we are finally setting foot in the door," James told the New York Times. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and attention, and now is the time for us to finally make a difference. "

The new organization is a 501 (c) 4 nonprofit, which means it cannot attempt a specific defense for a candidate, James and business partner Maverick Carter are providing seed funding. James also brings a massive outreach platform, with a social media presence of more than 130 million users, in addition to his Lakers forum and producer, SpringHill Entertainment.

"I am inspired by characters like Muhammad Ali, I am inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscars Robertsons, those guys who stood up when the times were much worse than they are today," James said in his Times interview. "Hopefully, someday, people will recognize me not just for the way I approach the game of basketball, but for the way I approached life as an African American man."