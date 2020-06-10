Leaders say expanded testing is needed to allow visitors to Michigan nursing homes – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Leaders of Michigan nursing home groups informed lawmakers that expanded coronavirus testing is imperative for their facilities to allow visits.

Melissa Samuel, president and executive director of the Michigan Health Care Association, said some initial "baseline,quot; tests are being done of all residents and staff with the help of the Michigan National Guard. But it is not complete and there is still no resolution on how to pay for ongoing tests or their frequency.

"We certainly recognize the difficulties that … visitation policies have caused both family and residents," he said, adding that the facility in recent weeks has had to try to connect residents and loved ones through the remote technology. She said interest groups are working with the state Department of Health and Human Services to prepare reopening plans for congregation settings.

"I think we are getting very close. It has to be a gradual approach," Samuel told the House subcommittee handling the health and human services budget. "It is all based on evidence: establishing baseline tests, establishing a 14-day period where it is clear and from there move on to phased approaches. "

Since March 14, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has prohibited visitors from entering collective care centers to curb the spread of COVID-19, except in limited circumstances, for example, when a resident is in critical condition or care. hospice. Samuel asked lawmakers to establish nursing homes, which now have 32,000 to 33,000 residents across the state, a priority for receiving test supplies, personal protective equipment and funds.

"We have individuals who are very vulnerable. Her family members were prohibited from coming to see them, which totally affected the quality of their lives, "said Representative Mary Whiteford, R-Republican from Casco Township of Allegan County, who asked when the visits could resume." Let's go. to spend three months. "

The state reported an additional 25 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 5,943 confirmed or probable deaths. There were 108 more cases, totaling about 65,000. The seven-day average continued to drop and was at its lowest point since March.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the state health department, said 132 of Michigan's 463 nursing homes had been tested or had been providing test kits by the National Guard in the Upper Peninsula and 19 counties in the Lower Peninsula. from last week. That covered almost 24,000 residents and staff. The guard is testing in 10 counties this week.

As of last Thursday, nursing home residents accounted for 1,505, or 25%, of all coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan, although the number was likely higher. The Democratic governor has faced criticism from lawmakers about people recovering from COVID-19 admitted to "resident,quot; nursing homes with uninfected residents. He later changed an order to give households more flexibility in deciding whether they can safely isolate people.

"This seemed like a bad practice to me," said Rep. Leslie Love, a Detroit Democrat who asked about the industry's role in politics. “Before this pandemic, we knew that staffing levels were difficult to maintain. … Since the centers were created, even healthcare workers don't want to work with that population. "

Samuel reminded lawmakers of how quickly the virus hit the Detroit area and cited subsequent university studies showing that the number 1 reason COVID-19 enters nursing homes is its prevalence in the surrounding community.

"We had capacity development in hospital systems, and there was tremendous pressure to discharge people again into long-term care settings," he said. “PPE at that time was not a priority for long-term care settings and neither was testing at that time. We felt that a reasonable approach was to work with facilities that could dedicate a floor, a wing or a part of the building if they had appropriate levels of PPE, if they had the staff that was needed. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

