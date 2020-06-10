Law enforcement agencies search for arson suspects, $ 6,000 reward offered in Tarrant County court fire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Authorities are still looking for two people who they say purposely set fire to the Southwest Tarrant County Courthouse.

The couple was captured by a security camera fleeing the building located in the 6500 block of Granbury Road in Fort Worth.

It happened on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:30 a.m.

Fort Worth police and firefighters responded to an alarm in court and saw broken windows and visible fire inside the structure. The fire was contained in a small area of ​​the building and was then extinguished.

"Fire is a destructive and unpredictable force," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. Deliberate burning is a particularly malicious crime. I am grateful that the first responders limited the damage to a relatively small area without injuring the first responders, the public or suspected arsonists. "

Police describe the first suspect as a young man, of unknown height and weight. He was carrying a dark colored backpack with him.

The other suspect is described as a young man, of unknown height and weight.

There are several ways to contact authorities with information about the suspects or the incident:

Contact ATF by phone at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by email at A[email protected] or through the ATF website.

Contact the Fort Worth Fire Department Intentional Investigations Unit at 817-584-9817 or 817-392-3922. Or contact Crime Stoppers. Suggestions can remain anonymous by calling 817-469-8477, entering a web suggestion, or sending a text message with the word "TIP117 plus your message,quot; to CRIMES (274637).

The ATF offers a $ 5,000 reward, combined with an additional $ 1,000 offered by Tarrant County Crime Stoppers, for a total reward of up to $ 6,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.