Last week's close could have halved deaths

LONDON A scientist whose model helped establish Britain's coronavirus strategy said on Wednesday that the death toll in the country's pandemic could have been cut in half if the blockade had been introduced a week earlier.

Britain has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the world, with more than 41,000. Including cases in which the coronavirus was suspected but not confirmed by a test, the total is more than 50,000 dead people.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told lawmakers that when key decisions were made in March, scientists underestimated how widely the virus had spread in the UK.

He told Parliament's Science and Technology Committee that "the epidemic doubled every three to four days before closure interventions were introduced," instead of the estimated five to six days at the time.

Ferguson said that "if we had introduced blocking measures a week earlier, we would have cut the final death toll by at least half."

He also said the death toll would have been lower if nursing home residents had been protected from infection, something that did not happen effectively enough.

Ferguson developed models that earlier this year predicted that hundreds of thousands would die unless the United Kingdom imposed drastic restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 16, Ferguson and colleagues released a paper that suggests that even with some measures of social distancing, the UK could see 250,000 virus-related deaths and the United States with a death toll of roughly 1 million. Ferguson predicted that those numbers could more than double in both countries at worst.

The following day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised the British to work from home, if possible, and to avoid unnecessary social gatherings. On March 23, there was a national blockade that prevented people from visiting friends and family with whom they do not live.

The conservative Johnson government faces strong criticism for allegedly being slow to act against the virus. The government says it followed the advice given by scientific advisers at the time.

Ferguson said the measures taken in March were justified "given what we knew about this virus in terms of its transmission and fatality."

When asked at a government press conference if mistakes had been made, Johnson said, "Right now it is simply too early to judge ourselves."

"We made the decisions at that time under the guidance of SAGE (the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), including Professor Ferguson, which we think were appropriate for this country," said the prime minister.

The government has begun easing the blockade, with the relaxation of movement restrictions and the return of some children to school, but says it will proceed with caution. The UK is still seeing several thousand new confirmed cases of coronavirus and hundreds of deaths per week.

"The epidemic is shrinking, but not rapidly," said the government's chief scientist, Patrick Vallance. "That requires caution."

Non-essential shops and outdoor spaces like zoos will be able to reopen in England starting Monday. And starting this weekend, adults living alone and single parents can form "bubbles of support,quot; with another home. Members of the same bubbles can gather, inside or outside, without staying 2 meters (6 ½ feet) away.

The government says the policy is intended to help people who have been especially isolated during the 11-week shutdown.

The change means that some grandparents will be able to hug their grandchildren for the first time in months, and couples who live apart may have legal privacy.

However, the new rule applies only in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can make their own policies.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak