LASD evacuating residents near a 15-acre wildfire in Hacienda Heights – Up News Info Los Angeles

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting in the voluntary evacuation of residents living near the site of a wildfire that had already burned 15 acres.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire started near Punta Del Este Drive and East Colima Road in Hacienda Heights shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The fire, burning up the hill, quickly consumed 15 acres.

A firefighter who was reportedly injured was able to walk away from the scene.

Firefighters said an arson investigation was underway and that fireworks may have started the fire.