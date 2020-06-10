Large fuel spill in northern Russia extends into the Arctic Ocean

MOSCOW – Floating barriers that rushed through rivers in the far north of Russia could not contain a large spill of diesel fuel that has now spread to a lake near the Arctic Ocean and is threatening a nature reserve, it said on Tuesday. a regional governor.

The environmental disaster is unfolding north of the Arctic Circle, in a swampy desert near the isolated mining town of Norilsk.

Diesel fuel spilled from a tank that exploded last week after settling in permafrost that had held steady for years but gave way during a warm spring, Russian officials said.

The accident, which environmental groups have compared to the 1989 Exxon Valdez tanker spill in Alaska, has highlighted the risks of industrial development in the melting of the Arctic, where climate change is warming the environment at approximately a rate twice as fast as the rest of the country. Land.