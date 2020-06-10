Large fuel spill in northern Russia extends into the Arctic Ocean

MOSCOW – Floating barriers that rushed through rivers in the far north of Russia could not contain a large spill of diesel fuel that has now spread to a lake near the Arctic Ocean and is threatening a nature reserve, it said on Tuesday. a regional governor.
The environmental disaster is unfolding north of the Arctic Circle, in a swampy desert near the isolated mining town of Norilsk.
Diesel fuel spilled from a tank that exploded last week after settling in permafrost that had held steady for years but gave way during a warm spring, Russian officials said.
The accident, which environmental groups have compared to the 1989 Exxon Valdez tanker spill in Alaska, has highlighted the risks of industrial development in the melting of the Arctic, where climate change is warming the environment at approximately a rate twice as fast as the rest of the country. Land.
The spill dumped around 150,000 barrels of diesel into a river, compared to around 260,000 barrels of crude oil released in Prince William Sound during the Exxon tanker accident, a touchstone for environmental damage from oil spills.
Diesel has infiltrated the swampy banks of the river and spread like an iridescent glow on the surface of the rivers. A frantic effort to place barriers or floating barriers across rivers has not contained the spill.
By Tuesday, fuel was found in a 43-mile-long finger lake called Pyasino, which extends into the Arctic Ocean, Aleksandr Uss, the governor of the Krasnoyarsk region, said to the local media.
"It is a wonderful lake," he said. “Naturally, there are fish there and a good natural environment. But it is impossible to predict how it will continue now. "
Mr. Uss said the cleanup would now focus on containing diesel fuel in the lake by preventing it from flowing into the Pyasino River, which drains through a nature reserve into the Arctic Ocean. He said, "I think this will be possible."
President Vladimir V. Putin last week declared a state of emergency in the remote region of northern Siberia after it became clear that the spill, which occurred on May 29, would not be contained near the site of the broken tank.
The accident is one of the largest oil spills in modern Russian history, according to WWF, a conservation group. "We are talking about dead fish, contaminated plumage of birds and poisoned animals," said Sergey Verkhovets, arctic project coordinator for WWF Russia, in a statement.
Prosecutors arrested the manager of the power plant that operated the tank. That plant provides electricity to one of the largest industrial developments on the Arctic Circle, the Norilsk nickel mines and metal smelters.
The expansion of factories, originally built by slave laborers in the gulag under Stalin, produces about a fifth of the world's nickel and half of the world's palladium, a precious metal used in catalytic converters for pipeline pollution control. automobile exhaust.
Factories are major pollutants to the Arctic environment. Smokestacks spew so much sulfur dioxide, a cause of acid rain, that the city is surrounded by a dead zone of tree trunks and mud, about twice the size of Rhode Island. The company has sent hundreds of workers to help clean up the spilled diesel.