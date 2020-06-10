Lana Condor: Inside my self-care routine

To all the self-care routines we've loved before … get ready to Lana Condor& # 39; s.
OK, that was corny, but we are so excited to bring you the To all the boys that I've loved before star wellness routine as part of our Wellness Wednesday series.
The 23-year-old is one of the # AerieEAL role models and her self-care routine is the definition of real, from the three things she does every day to her easy beauty routine.
But one thing that Lana said really stuck with us, especially since there are so many things in the world now? "We tend to beat ourselves all the time, comparing ourselves to others, feeling that we are not doing enough or that we are not enough," he said. "And I always say that we should be kinder to ourselves and gentle. We need to talk to ourselves in the same way that we would talk to our best friends or loved ones."
Self-love is also self-care and is very important, so take the time to take care of yourself as you do with others.
Here is Lana's self-care routine, including her favorite way to sweat and her reading recommendations:
Affirmation or mantra that you say to yourself:
"Greatness is coming."
Three things you try to do every day and why you feel it's important to do them.
I try to read every day. It grounds me and makes me feel in control. And I love thrillers, so it keeps me entertained. I also feel that reading with pleasure every day keeps your brain active and your body calm. I also drink at least half my body weight, in ounces, of water every day. Staying hydrated is a must, and I really feel better when my body is fully hydrated. And I have two walks a day, with my puppy, it is always essential. Of course, for Emmy, but also to keep my body active and the fresh air always makes me feel better. Some days when I find it hard to wake up, I go for a cold, early hike with Emmy and it sets such an amazing and energetic tone for the rest of my day.
Lana Condor / Aerie; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Social media account you follow for positivity and what do you like about this account?
I love following @_hi_anxiety_. The account was created to help deal better with anxiety. And what I love about this is that it created a safe place for people to feel heard and understood and not so alone in their mental health struggles. They post affirmations and daily quotes that are so identifiable. And they post tips and tricks to help control your mental health in a positive way.
Your favorite way to sweat right now:
Honestly, my favorite way to sweat right now is to play virtual reality. We have a virtual reality headset, just when everything was going dark, and it has been AMAZING during the quarantine. There are so many games that make you sweat and it's amazing. I am really sore after playing. I love wearing the new AERIE High Waist Biker Shorts because they are so breathable and flexible while making me feel safe and protected. They're great to wear when you're sweating, whether it's playing VR or running! I like to combine them with AERIE's new royal "free tank bralette,quot; for extra support on top. Put on one of their "distressed crew neck T-shirts,quot; and you will have a complete, elegant and training look!
Your favorite snack:
My favorite snack is canned oysters. I know it may sound strange, but I am absolutely obsessed with canned oysters. They are a good source of protein, magnesium and vitamin C. They are very tasty and always fill me up. I eat them straight out of the can, but sometimes if I want extra carbs, I eat them with crackers and the cookie crunch with the soft oyster is so good!
Your healthy recipe to go:
My healthy recipe is always a nice chunk of fresh salmon, roasted Brussels sprouts in sunflower oil, and potatoes. Sometimes I just put a little citrus and salt in my salmon, other days I put a little marinara sauce in the salmon, and it's so delicious.
Your No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
I feel like a broken record, but HYDRATION is the number one personal care tip I can give! That and being really gentle and gentle with yourself. We tend to beat ourselves all the time, comparing ourselves to others, feeling that we are not doing enough or that we are not enough. And I always say that we should be kinder to ourselves and gentle. We need to talk to ourselves that way we would talk to our best friends or loved ones.
You can't go to bed without doing this:
I can't go to bed without flossing. I'm addicted to flossing and if I miss a day, I really can't sleep!
Your Indulgence Go:
My indulgence forever is any type of pasta and lots of delicious sauce. Although, I wouldn't call it an indulgence because I honestly eat pasta every day. When I indulge in a large bowl of pasta, I definitely like being cozy and comfortable! I try to stay away from anything that has too big sleeves because I don't accidentally want to put sauce on them! So I love wearing this new "easy knit midi dress,quot; from the new AERIE collection. It's super comfortable and breathable, yet effortlessly stylish if you make a big bowl of pasta for date night. I like to tie it at the bottom in a knot to style it too!
Your easy-to-use beauty routine:
Hydration is KEY! Lately I haven't been wearing a ton of makeup, so skincare and hydration have been my all. I start by cleaning my face with my cleanser and facial brush. Then I use a lemon wipe that I bought in Korea, all over my face to light it up. Then I use my serum, moisturizer, and finally eye cream. I never leave home without using eye cream!
Your current song to feel good and why does it make you feel good?
My favorite current feel-good song is "We Are Gonna Be Alright,quot; by Before you leave. I love this song because it makes me feel optimistic for the future. And in moments of panic it really calms me down.
What is making you happier right now?
Reading with my puppy on my lap is my peace right now. It makes me so happy to have that stillness and warmth on my lap!
Reading recommendations:
The murder of Harriet Monckton by Elizabeth Haynes and Wild by Glennon Doyle.