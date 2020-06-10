Laila Ali and Swin Cash discuss protests and sports activism in "We Need to Talk,quot; on Up News Info Sports Network – Up News Info San Francisco

(Local Up News Info) – Laila Ali's father, Muhammad Ali, is now one of the most revered sports activists of all time. As the country continues to embrace its history of police brutality and systemic racism, brought to the fore by recent protests, Ali hopes the movement will continue to advance, long after the protests and riots begin to subside.

"We want to make sure this continues to happen because we have marched before, we have protested before. We have been complaining for many years," Ali said in a conversation with Swin Cash about the latest episode of Up News Info Sports Network. We need to talk. "I think, for the first time in history, we have seen so many people around the world are defending blacks, which is absolutely incredible, but I want people to keep this same energy in the future. "

"I grew up looking at my father and his activism … even when he was not popular, he was taking those positions." Tonight, @TheRealLailaAli Unions @SwinCash for an extended discussion on race, injustice, and the need to address systemic racism in our country in We Need To Talk at 8 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/yZ7op1bFE5 – Up News Info Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 9, 2020

For Ali, she grew up in a home where activism and advocacy for what you think is right, even when unpopular, was not only encouraged but taught by her father's actions. She has seen how the world rejected Colin Kaepernick when he took a position in 2016 and says it is sad that black people in America are still fighting for their lives to simply matter in 2020.

"Obviously, I grew up seeing my father and his activism," said Ali. "I have seen the change he made in people's lives and even when he was uncomfortable, even when he was unpopular, he was taking those positions as Colin Kaepernick did." It was a big problem for him to kneel down and protest and now people see what he was trying to say. I think it is sad that my father and what he was fighting for and what our ancestors were fighting for and the people who came before us, we keep fighting in 2020. My father's children and grandchildren, we are simply asking to import. "

For Cash, who is VP of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, he believes a large part of the solution is for people to see representation in leadership positions.

“People need to see a variety of people, like‘ What are role models like? How can I aspire to be that? "So we need to see representation. It's one of the reasons I took the position I have now with the Pelicans: It wasn't just the fact that yes, it's a challenge for me, I wanted to get in there and roll up my sleeves and do it." Cash said. "But she not only wanted to be in the room. She knew she was going to be the only woman in the room. She knew she was going to be the first African American woman in the room, but she also wanted to be Heard. "

"If you're a mother, it doesn't matter if you're black, white, Hispanic or Asian, it doesn't matter. Seeing any man on the ground take his life and calling his mother should have changed you." @SwinCash, Joined by @TheRealLailaAli in #WNTT pic.twitter.com/qFtqFCJnuQ – Up News Info Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 9, 2020

In addition to the discussion between Ali and Cash, the June episode of We need to talk features panelists Katrina Adams, Lisa Leslie, Andrea Kremer, and Tracy Wolfson. The interviews are conducted with new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, tennis players Francis Tiafoe and Ayan Bloomfield. The episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Up News Info Sports Network.