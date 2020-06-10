Kylie Jenner was accused of undergoing facelift surgery after wearing a "very bad face"

Instagram

While the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; opted for a trendy look in his recent outing, people on the internet noticed that he looked quite different from his supposedly ruined face.

Kylie Jenner has been quarantined with his daughter and his ex Travis Scott [II] in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, until she was recently photographed dating a friend Fai Khadra. Her recent departure quickly made tongues twitch, but not for good reason, as people speculated that Kylie underwent a new surgery that seemed to go wrong.

In some images circulating online, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was portrayed wearing an elegant black outfit as she walked arm in arm outside the famous Los Angeles fashion point Bootsy Bellows with the 22-year-old model. She also wore high-heeled boots while her long hair was loose.

While Kylie opted for a trendy look for the evening, people on the internet noticed that she looked quite different. They thought Kylie's face was very bad, leading them to wonder if it was the result of a facelift surgery that went terribly wrong.

Meanwhile, Kylie has yet to comment on the rumors.

In related news, Kylie continued to ignore social estrangement by attending her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday party. In a photo shared on Stassie's Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, the younger self-made billionaire was photographed spending time with eight other friends.

All partygoers wore matching black sweatshirts that had "Stas" and "23" written in pink. However, neither of them wore a face mask despite the social distancing guidelines still in force.

Kylie didn't post her photo at the birthday party on her own Instagram post, but she did share a snapshot showing custom-made pillows with Stassie's face on them. She also congratulated her best friend on an Instagram post that included her old photos.