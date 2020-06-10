Kylie Jenner ignores social distance again to attend BFF Stassie's 23rd birthday party

Instagram

The 22-year-old makeup mogul is at risk of angering the public as she appears in a photo of her best friend's birthday celebration with eight other friends without wearing a mask.

Kendall Jenner He is not the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner family who was unable to stay home any longer after months of coronavirus quarantine. While her older sister used the loose COVID-19 protocols to go on a date with her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner she risks provoking people's reaction by attending her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday party.

In an image shared on Stassie's Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was seen with eight other friends. They wore matching black sweatshirts that had" Stas "and" 23 "written in pink, but neither of them wore a face mask despite current social distancing guidelines.

They were also standing close to each other while posing happily for the camera. "Liv and Taylor are missing, but these are my humans … I appreciate them more than they know, thanks for a special night," Stassie wrote in the caption, which also features a white balloon decoration behind them.

Kylie didn't post her photo at the birthday party on her own Instagram post, but she did share a snapshot showing custom-made pillows with Stassie's face on them. She also congratulated her best friend on an Instagram post that included her old photos.

"Happy birthday to my fairy sister 42 @stassiebaby! You are the rarest of all time … really a gift for this world and the best aunt for my baby," she wrote along with the images. "I can't believe we're celebrating your 23rd birthday. I appreciate every year we've spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. I couldn't do it without you. I have my back to the end of time. Today and all days … we celebrate you. "

Before this, Kylie was also seen partying with her sister Kendall's best friend. Fai Khadra at LA hot spot Bootsy Bellows. The two walked arm in arm, ignoring the social estrangement as they headed to the disco.