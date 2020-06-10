Kylie Jenner Draws Complaints With Kylie Cosmetics Percentage Of Black Employees Revealed

Instagram

As part of the Pull Up for Change initiative started by UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; reveals that 13% of its staff is black.

Kylie Jenner It faces a backlash over the lack of diversity among its Kylie Cosmetics employees, after revealing that only 13 percent of its staff is black.

The millionaire businesswoman joined dozens of beauty brands on Sunday (June 7) when she revealed the number of black employees at her company as part of the Pull Up for Change initiative started by Sharon Chuter, CEO and founder of UOMA Beauty.

In an Instagram post, Kylie Cosmetics noted that her employees are 13 percent black, 47 percent black, indigenous and people of color, and 53 percent white and 100 percent identify women.

"We are proud of the diversity within our company … As our team grows, we commit to an ongoing focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the hiring of black employees."

However, commentators were quick to call Kylie, who shares a biracial daughter with the rapper. Travis Scott (II), due to the low number of employees who identify themselves as black.

"13 percent?" exclaimed one commentator. "Hiring more. 13% is not enough when African Americans set trends and standards in the beauty industry," wrote another person.

"Only 13 percent is black? Damn. Also, all the women who identify themselves are not as progressive," added another. "How about some non-binary / trans people?"

Other comments cited the sparse amount of black models featured on the beauty brand's Instagram page, noting Kylie and her reality star sisters' reputation for culturally appropriating the hairstyles that black women often wear, such as braids and plaits.

Explaining his campaign, Chuter told Forbes that if brands really want to drive change, they must turn their solidarity into action within their own companies.

"Let's stop talking about it. Talking is cheap. You can't say black lives matter if you don't have black employees in your office," he said.