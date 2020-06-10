KUWK: Kylie Jenner reveals 13% of Kylie Cosmetics employees are black and fans criticize her: "Better!"

Amid passionate protests by Black Lives Matter, Kylie Jenner turned to social media to proudly reveal that the employees of her massive cosmetics empire are 100 percent female, 13 percent of whom are black. But while he received praise for diversity in his company, there were also many who thought that just wasn't enough!

Their disclosure was part of the Pull Up for Change initiative initiated by a variety of beauty brands that wanted to determine how diverse their workforce really is.

Results from the makeup mogul's company also showed that 47 percent are BIPOC, which stands for Ind Black, Indigenous, People of Color, while the remaining 53 percent are white.

In the caption, the company wrote: ‘Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team and for the black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic, and Middle Eastern women. As our team grows, we commit to an ongoing focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and on recruiting black employees. "

‘The numbers you see above represent people at our Kylie Cosmetics / Kylie Skin headquarters. Our leadership team is made up of two people, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important topic to the forefront of conversation in our industry. #PullUpForChange, "they continued.

The initiative to determine the racial makeup of workers in beauty companies was started by Sharon Chuter, black founder of UOMA Beauty, and the results of many other companies, including Kylie Cosmetics, were published on the IG page of Pull Up For. Change.

It turns out that most companies had less than 15 percent black employees, at least one of them had no black employees!

Some fans praised Kylie Cosmetics for the transparency and its promise to hire more black people, while others commented on things like: ‘Hire more. 13% is not enough when African Americans set trends and standards in the beauty industry "and,quot; even more than 50% are white. You can do better. & # 39;



