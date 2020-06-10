Kodak Black could be released from prison in 2021

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Kodak Black received another break as a federal judge ruled that his charges had been exaggerated.

"Federal Judge Moreno has granted my motion to @kodakblack and declares that criminal history category 3 was exaggerated. This, along with the dismissal of the Miami case, should allow #kodakblack to be transferred to an appropriate prison where he can receive treatment and not be 1100 miles away from your family, "wrote his attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Instagram.

