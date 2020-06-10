Kodak Black could be released from prison in 2021

Kodak Black received another break as a federal judge ruled that his charges had been exaggerated.

"Federal Judge Moreno has granted my motion to @kodakblack and declares that criminal history category 3 was exaggerated. This, along with the dismissal of the Miami case, should allow #kodakblack to be transferred to an appropriate prison where he can receive treatment and not be 1100 miles away from your family, "wrote his attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Instagram.

He continued: & # 39; #prisonreform #MOVEKODAK #justicereform #fairtreatment #greatjudge … keep #movekodak and be sure to alert @drrandpaul @senatorrandpaul that a 22-year-old is convicted of a paperwork offense in maximum federal custody in his state. "

Kodak was transferred to a maximum-security prison after claiming that correctional staff beat him, drugged him, and placed him in isolation.

According to XXL, the court agreed that Kodak's drug use history was "over-stated,quot; and considered his criminal history as a category two, despite the fact that the Presence Investigation (PSI) report noted that Kodak's history is a category three.

"The judge agreed with me at the time of sentencing that level three exaggerates his criminal record because some of his background was for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana," Cohen told the media.