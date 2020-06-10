Kobe Bryant to Receive Emmy Governors Award in July Livestream – Up News Info

The Television Academy today named basketball legend Kobe Bryant as the receiver for the 72North Dakota Los Angeles Emmy Governors Area Award, which recognizes his legacy of philanthropy, community building, and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.

The award is presented to a person, company or organization that has achieved outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or television management, as well as a substantial contribution to the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Lakers legend Bryant was nominated for the posthumous honor by Spectrum SportsNet. He was a perennial All-Star and won five championships in his 20-year career. He died in a helicopter accident in January.