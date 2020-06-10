The Television Academy today named basketball legend Kobe Bryant as the receiver for the 72North Dakota Los Angeles Emmy Governors Area Award, which recognizes his legacy of philanthropy, community building, and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.
The award is presented to a person, company or organization that has achieved outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or television management, as well as a substantial contribution to the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
Lakers legend Bryant was nominated for the posthumous honor by Spectrum SportsNet. He was a perennial All-Star and won five championships in his 20-year career. He died in a helicopter accident in January.
After retiring from the Lakers, Bryant championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming a women's basketball ambassador, mentor, and youth advocate, and raising awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Area Governor's Award will be presented during '72North Dakota Broadcast of the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 7 PM PT on Emmys.com.