Knicks free agency prospects hit new low after generic statement on equality

Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly left members of his organization "furious,quot; due to the team's refusal to speak after George Floyd's death. New York finally released a statement Tuesday, and it only made the situation worse.

"Each of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hatred," the statement read. "We are with all who act for positive change."

And that is. There is no mention of Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, or police brutality. When asked on "First Take,quot; about the league's overall reaction to the Knicks' latest public relations blunder, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Dolan's inability to take advice will continue to prevent New York from being a desirable destination.

"The Knicks' approval rating among players is very low right now. It is devastating to their hopes of attracting anyone and saying, 'Come play for us' in the future," Windhorst said. "The purpose of modernizing your main office, to hire one of the most successful agents in the business at Leon Rose (as team president), to hire an image consultant (Steve Stoute) who is famous for working, frankly, with African-Americans and being more inclusive of that operation, everything is undermined when the owner continues to show bad judgment.

"And he has people around him who give him advice on making better decisions, and he just doesn't. When you talk to people who work for Jim Dolan, they tell you, 'We really like him. He gets bad rap. & # 39; But no one will say that he has good judgment. He is known for his bad judgment. "

Dolan had previously emailed Madison Square Garden employees saying the company is "no more qualified than anyone to offer our opinion on social issues."

At the time of the memo, the Knicks and Spurs were the only NBA franchises that had not yet shared an official statement. However, San Antonio President and Head Coach Gregg Popovich had spoken extensively with Dave Zirin of The Nation about issues affecting the United States, and the Spurs have since created an entire section of their team site. called "Voices of the Spurs," which features multiple employees sharing stories about how racism has impacted their lives.

Meanwhile, the Knicks couldn't do the bare minimum, choosing to go with a generic word soup.

The 5 most recent statements from NBA owners / teams and whether they mentioned "police,quot; or "police brutality,quot;: Pelicans ✅

Pistons ✅

Falcons ✅

Spurs ✅

Knicks 🟥 https://t.co/L0X2GvlOq7 – Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 9, 2020

"When the Knicks are so late," said Windhorst, "instead of being as forceful as the late teams have been, they go back to the beginning and give a difficult statement."

New York is always kicked out as a possible landing site for tent-free agents due to the appeal of the city, the Garden, and the prospect of taking a basement dweller back to the contender state. But none of that matters if Dolan refuses to change his ways.

Releasing a strong and direct statement should be an easy task, but as long as Dolan is involved, that will never be the case.