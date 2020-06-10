Kim Kardashian recalls when Kanye West calmed her down when they discovered her first pregnancy

WENN

In an Instagram Story post to celebrate the rapper's birthday, Kim remembers the day she was " scared & # 39; & # 39; when she and her rapper husband found out she was pregnant with North.

Kim Kardashian she was sincere in a tribute to celebrate her husband Kanye West43rd birthday on Monday, June 8. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared an unforgettable moment when she and Kanye discovered that they were expecting their first child, North West, in 2012, shortly after they started dating.

In an Instagram Story post, Kim recalled the day she "got scared" when she and her rapper husband found out she was pregnant with their first child. While uploading a return photo of the hit creator "Gold Digger", Kim wrote: "Fun fact about this photo. I just found out I was pregnant with North and flew Kanye to London for my appearance on Kardashian Kollection because I was going crazy!" Hakassan and then Hagen Daz to make me feel better. "

In another post, Kim continued to rave about her husband. "Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!" so she wrote, adding: "Life would not be the same without you!" The founder of KKW Beauty also posted a series of photos of the couple and called him "My King".

In addition to Kim, his mother, Kris Jenner, wished Kanye a happy birthday, calling him "an incredible son, father, husband, uncle, brother, and friend." She went on to say, "Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family … I love you so much."

The sweet messages apparently discredited the rumors of marital affliction between Kim and Kanye. In a recent report, Kim was said to be considering moving to a separate home to avoid divorcing her husband. "Things are difficult between Kim and Kanye because they usually never spend that much time together," a source previously said of the current state of Kim and Kanye's relationship. Despite her problem, the so-called insider said, "But she doesn't want a divorce."

"She considers her marriage to Kanye and her family together to be a great success: she is the only sister who is married and thinks of her and Kanye as a powerful couple," added the source. "The last thing he wants is a divorce, especially since the public reaction after his second divorce was unbearable."