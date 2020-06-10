Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West king in birthday message as rumors of separation abound

Kim Kardashian called her husband of six years, Kanye West, their "king,quot; in a recent birthday message, as rumors of the couple's separation abound. Kanye West celebrated her 43rd birthday on June 8, 2020, and Kim shared her special day on social media. Choosing two old photos, Kim Kardashian shared the photos with her 174.5 million followers on Instagram. The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on May 24, 2020, and Kim also shared a sweet message to Kanye on Instagram saying that they had spent six years together and that they had "forever." The couple has been quite busy for the past six years and has four children, including North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm West, 1.

Although Kim is presenting a public image as if things are going well with each other, some ask why she didn't share recent photos of herself with Kanye on her birthday and instead chose to post old photos. Some also noted that he didn't actually say anything overtly sentimental like "I love you,quot; or expressed how happy the couple is in the photos he posted for Kanye's birthday or the couple's anniversary.

Kanye West is no longer active on Instagram, but he does have a Twitter account. He hasn't shared much on Twitter since February, and in March he posted an ad for Yeezy season 8.

You can check out the throwback photos Kanye West shared to celebrate Kanye West's 43rd birthday and the caption below.

Happy birthday to my king

Kanye had been criticized in the past for his support of Donald Trump, wore a MAGA hat, and, at the time, was silent in the face of George Floyd's kneeling death and Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country.

Although he has not publicly rejected Donald Trump, Kanye West recently protested in his hometown of Chicago and donated a whopping $ 2 to help the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. He has also established a fund to pay for the college expenses of Gianna, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd.

Happy birthday Kanye West!

