Khia: Trina should be put to sleep!

This week, Khia responded to Trina's recent comments about protesters looting in Atlanta, saying the rapper and radio host should sleep.

Last week, a clip of Trina calling the protesters "animals,quot; went viral. Trina then issued an on-air apology after fans urged the station to drop her from the show, but Khia let fans know that she was going to give her opinion on the debacle in the upcoming episode of Gag Order.

"This bitch is still trying to apologize: her spirit is walking around chasing people and it's time to kill the spirit. Trick still can't control his dog, so he needs to get her to sleep. We people don't want to hear his apology. We have unearthed your record and you are a regular criminal, so you are canceled only for that reason. "

Of course, Khia didn't stop there:

"You are accused of being a dumb idiot, talking shit and trying to apologize for that, dropping yourself like your career. I mean, every word you said and then lying and trying to get it back. Reading a misspelled apology, being an arrogant prostitute, delusional, trivial, overwhelmed with a low IQ, thinking that everyone is below you. "