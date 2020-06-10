Home Entertainment Khia: Trina should be put to sleep!

Khia: Trina should be put to sleep!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

This week, Khia responded to Trina's recent comments about protesters looting in Atlanta, saying the rapper and radio host should sleep.

Last week, a clip of Trina calling the protesters "animals,quot; went viral. Trina then issued an on-air apology after fans urged the station to drop her from the show, but Khia let fans know that she was going to give her opinion on the debacle in the upcoming episode of Gag Order.

RELATED ARTICLES

©