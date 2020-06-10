Kevin & # 39; Bacon & # 39; You should be gone to get the video-on-demand launch

Blumhouse Productions

Although theaters across the country begin to reopen months after the coronavirus closes, Universal Pictures chooses to offer the psychological thriller on streaming platforms.

Kevin Baconnew psychological thriller "You should be gone"It has become the latest movie to avoid theaters and head straight for video-on-demand services.

The heads of Universal Pictures will launch the project on home streaming platforms on June 19, despite theaters gradually starting to reopen in the US. USA After the closure of the coronavirus in March.

Originally scheduled to open on the big screen, "You Should Be Out" features Bacon as a screenwriter suffering from a mental breakdown while on vacation with his wife, played by Amanda Seyfried.

The film is based on 2017 author Daniel Kehlmann's book of the same name.

The universal bosses achieved great success by doing "Trolls World Tour"available for rent through on-demand services rather than removing the release film at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, while Pete davidson and Judd Apatow& # 39; s "The King of Staten Island"The comedy will also debut on digital platforms on Friday (June 12) in lieu of its previously scheduled movie release.