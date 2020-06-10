Kerry Washington will not teach her children that black history began with slavery

Kerry Washington is ready to change the narrative when it comes to teaching children about black history.
While sharing how he is talking to his own children about what is happening, Kerry said he had seen: “Many posts [talking] about [how] the privilege seems to discover that racism exists rather than knowing that it exists. So I think for many black families, we don't have the privilege of ignoring what's happening and pretending it's not happening. "
"What I have been thinking a lot, honestly, with my children, and with the children of my friends … [is] education," he said.
"And a lot about talking about race and introducing race ideas. And really thinking about the idea that for many children, children are introduced to the race in Black History Month or the concept of change makers like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, "he continued.
"And I think it's really important that we start presenting the idea of race with a black story that begins before teaching children what blacks were told they couldn't do, right?"
Kerry suggested teaching children about the Masai Warriors, one of the oldest tribes in Kenya:
Or Queen Nefertiti:
Or the pyramids of Egypt:
"This idea of teaching children that history and black people were many things before segregation and Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement," he continued.
"So that we understand the beautiful complexity, elegance and richness of Black History before refusing to get on the bus," he said.
Me, watching Kerry make several valid points:
Hopefully, in the future, parents and educators will strive to teach children the full story of blacks. Because, as Kerry explained, part of the dismantling of racism begins with changing the way we teach our children about race.
