Kenya Moore Explains How She and Others Got a Voice These Days

Kenya Moore explained to her fans that her ancestors had to die so that she and many more people could have a voice these days, and this is extremely important. Look at the emotional message he shared on his social media account.

‘#Voted. Countless ancestors and freedom fighters died so that we could have a voice today. Exercise your rights and vote for change. #blm #change #georgiavoters ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘The MOST powerful place to implement policy change when it comes to racial inequality and police brutality is ON THE BALLOT! #BlackLivesMatterToo #WeWantChange #Vote ".

One commenter wrote: ‘@thekenyamoore is still the inspiring and smart role model you were ready to be. 👸🏾❤️ You are beautiful internally and externally, and articulate, with a very influential voice! "

Someone else said: ‘Were there problems in your polling place too? Several others are having trouble with the machines, "and one commenter posted this message:" So are you trying to exercise your voice today by taking a picture of yourself with a mask covering your mouth? There is nothing cute in this picture. In fact, it's the opposite. It is the suppression of the voice and human rights. "

Another follower said: "They did not die for our freedom. They were killed because of racism. But I understand what you meant. We still need to recognize that these people were killed because of inequality. They were not martyred by a vote."

One commenter wrote: ‘Not only did they die, they were killed. We have to get it right. "

Another follower said: ‘Yes, I totally agree with you. Our ancestors fought and died for us to vote. Unfortunately, many do not vote! Voting is the way to change. I hope and pray that people will vote for primaries in every state and for the November presidential elections. "

A follower posted: ‘After all these years, there are no changes. But we still run for political parties that fail us. When will a new party be formed? Black voters have Democrats in office. But what are the Democrats really doing?

