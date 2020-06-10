Kenneth Sims Jr. and Destyne Butler Jr. on Showtime Documentary ‘Ringside’ – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Kenneth Sims Jr. and Destyne Butler Jr. are two of Chicago's most hyped boxers.

A new Showtime Sports documentary called "Ringside,quot; chronicles the lives and careers of the two boxers over a nine-year period. The emotional film documents the ups and downs of Sims Jr. and Butler Jr. becoming professionals and the lows of Butler Jr. going to prison and Sims Jr. failing to make the US Olympic team. USA Be an amateur. Both boxers wanted to use the documentary to show what it takes to get to the ruthless sport.

"It was kind of surreal to see myself when I was so young," Sims Jr. said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “I was 13 or 14 years old when they started filming and seeing the movie, I see myself growing up. In interviews when I was young, I was giving them one-word answers. As I progressed, I see myself grow and become the person I am today. "

"How far I got and how my life turned out, from good to bad," said Butler Jr. "It's crazy, but it's a beautiful story. I want everyone to tune in on June 12 and get to know us. It's really a story. inspiring and I feel like it's going to touch a lot of people. "

FULL INTERVIEW:

Sims Jr. and Butler Jr. had a different relationship with boxing. Sims Jr. realized at 16 when he was fighting men in his 30s that he could be a pro and Butler Jr. knew at 7 that he wanted to be a fighter. The two Chicago boxers have known each other since they were young children and have been through it all.

"After I was locked up, I saw Kenny fighting on TV," said Butler Jr. "He was like a devil, he really was. I was so happy and so angry with myself. Once I got out, I knew I was going to follow his steps. I'm just going to go after him. I feel like in Chicago we have an aggressive style and a more crowd-pleasing style. "

"We used to go out of town together and be together in hotels at different tournaments," Sims said. Jr. “We grew up together. I feel like Chicago raises people to do great things. I love Chicago and I feel Chicago is a great city. Representing Chicago is an honor. When people think of Chicago, the first thing they think of is Michael Jordan. He is the epitome of the greatest and wanted to represent greatness. "

Boxers hope that people of all ages can learn about their stories and relationships with their families.

"My dad is my man and my man," said Butler Jr. "He always tried to guide me in the right direction and always gave me the option to make decisions on my own. He always wanted me to be my own man and that's one of the things I respect about him. Don't give up. People will try to break you and there will be more detractors. There will be more negativity than positivity. Go ahead and don't let anyone break you. "

"My father didn't have it easy when he was coming," said Sims Jr., "He wanted to make things better for me. He just wants me to continue to be better and I feel like this is how parents are supposed to be. He wants to bring your child to do things better than you. No matter where you are from, you can persevere and make something of yourself. Never give up. "

Watch “Ringside” on Friday, June 12 at 8:30 pm EST / PST on Showtime.