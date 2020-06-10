Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter go to prison in the first trailer for & # 39; Bill and Ted Face the Music & # 39;

William & # 39; Bill & # 39; S. Preston Esq. And Theodore & # 39; Ted & # 39; Logan encounter a shocking alternative version of themselves as they travel back in time to 'steal'. a song that will save the world.

The first official trailer for "Bill and Ted face the music"It is here for the visual pleasure of fans. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reprise their roles as William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, respectively, who go on a mission to save the world.

The video begins when the duo is convened by a floating and robed council of future people, who try to hold them accountable for their promise to unite all people in peace and harmony with their music. Instead of writing the song that will change the world, they decide to steal it from their future self.

"Bill, we've spent our entire lives trying to write the song that will unite the world," says Ted in the video. "Why can't we go to the future when we've written it?" Bill continues with his friend, "And we take it off!" But Ted seems to fight his own idea, "But isn't that stealing?" Bill argues, "How is that stealing if we are stealing it from ourselves, pal?"

Then he begins his new journey through time that leads him to meet an alternative and shocking version of themselves, Prison Bill and Prison Ted, who are polished and dressed in tattoos.

Bill and Ted will be joining their daughters this time, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, as well as new historical figures, familiar faces and some musical legends. In the meantime, William Sadler return as Grim Reaper.

Directed by Dean Parisot ("Galaxy Quest"), the science fiction comedy film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Jillian bell, Anthony Carrigan, Jayma Mays, Erinn hays, Hal Landon Jr., Amy Stotch and Beck Bennett among others. The new sequel to "Bill and Ted" will be released in theaters on August 21.