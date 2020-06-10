Katy Perry sparkles in white Alexandre Vauthier dress for Dear Special Of 2020 Special

Katy Perry shared several photos of herself on her official Instagram account, where she was wearing a beautiful white Alexandre Vauthier dress. The photos touted Katy's appearance in the epic original YouTube video "Dear Class of 2020,quot; joining political leaders, artists, and celebrities who hosted a virtual graduation celebration for those who were unable to celebrate with their schools, friends, and graduates. . class due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katy was able to deliver powerful words to the graduating class and even led them to move their cap tassels to pronounce them officially graduates. He also performed two songs: "Daisies,quot; and "Firework,quot; and gave an inspiring performance.

Katy is moving later in her pregnancy and although she has not revealed her actual due date, the rumor is that she is going to have a girl this summer. Finding a chic and glamorous dress to wear during pregnancy can be a bit challenging, but Katy looked gorgeous and had a beautiful sparkle when wearing the one-shoulder ruched dress that costs about $ 2,100.

She accessorized the dress with a pair of Zarqua earrings that were designed in the shape of an arrow pointing up.

Katy shared the following message with her 98.6 million Instagram followers while promoting the YouTube special "Dear Class of 2020,quot;.

# DearClassof2020, I hope that in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate your graduation achievement. You are the future and I know that you will take everything you have learned to make the world a better place. Never let them change you Join me and @YouTube today to convert your tassels at 12 p.m.

Here are the photos that Katy Perry shared on her official Instagram account.

See this post on Instagram # DearClassof2020, I hope that in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate your graduation achievement. You are the future and I know that you will take everything you have learned to make the world a better place. Never let them change you Join me and @YouTube today to convert your tassels at 12 p.m. A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on June 7, 2020 at 10:56 a.m. PDT

The full video for "Dear Class of 2020,quot; is over four hours long. You can check out Katy Perry's full performance in the YouTube special below.

You can watch the full video "Dear Class of 2020,quot; below.

What do you think of Katy Perry's Alexandre Vauthier dress? Do you like the look on it?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.