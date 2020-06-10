Kate Middleton celebrates & # 39; incredible & # 39; images sent to your photo project in a video message

The Duchess of Cambridge has celebrated the & # 39; surprising & # 39; tickets to his photographic project that document life under confinement.

Images sent to Kate's Hold & # 39; s initiative show images of sleeping nurses, protecting elderly and chaotic family scenes that show the reality of working from home.

In a video message to encourage more tickets, Kate Middleton, 38, said: & # 39; There have been so many amazing tickets for Hold Still in the past few weeks.

& # 39; From families across the country showing how they are adjusting to life during the lockdown, to some of the most incredible NHS and social care staff who are risking their lives to save the lives of others.

But it's not too late to participate. So take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope we can build a lasting illustration of how our country came together during the pandemic.

"I can't wait to share the last 100 images with you."

The Duchess of Cambridge has celebrated the & # 39; surprising & # 39; tickets to his photographic project & # 39; Hold Still & # 39 ;, documenting life under confinement. In the picture: & # 39; Working from home & # 39 ;, by Roseangela Borgese, features a father working with his back to the camera, while in the foreground a small child lies on the ground surrounded by toys

& # 39; Sleeping Colleagues Unmasked & # 39; Jane Roe shows two nurses, dressed in branded intensive care uniforms, asleep on a sofa after a tiring day working on the front line

Another entry, & # 39; Glass Kisses & # 39; from Steph James, shows an elderly protective woman sending a kiss to her loved one from behind a window. Elderly and extremely vulnerable people have been 'protecting themselves' of the coronavirus during the last three months, which means that interactions between family members have taken unconventional means.

Kate, who spearheaded the campaign, is a patron of the National Portrait Gallery and an enthusiastic hobbyist photographer, aims to capture a snapshot of the UK right now, with the nation's help.

The Duchess will personally curate 100 photographs for the Hold Still exhibition.

The mother of three children previously told how she had been & # 39; beaten & # 39; for the many & # 39; incredible & # 39; images that they have already seen each other, that have given us an idea of ​​people's experiences and stories, some desperately sad images that show the human tragedy of this pandemic & # 39 ;.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, has shared a video message to encourage people across the UK to participate in the Hold Still photo project she launched in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery

In another moving post, & # 39; Biba Behind Glass & # 39; from Simon Murphy, a girl can be seen with her face behind a glass panel while keeping herself safe from the deadly virus

Hold Still aims to create a collective portrait of the running of the bulls in the UK, capturing the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as the coronavirus outbreak continues. In the photo, & # 39; We are the future & # 39; from Daisy Valencia

The touching entry & # 39; Life Goes On & # 39; Matthew Williams shows a nurse in protective gear holding a newborn baby she just received around the world

People from across the UK are invited to submit a photographic portrait they have taken during these extraordinary times for the community project.

Participants are also encouraged to provide a short written presentation to describe the experiences and emotions of the people depicted in their photograph.

Hold Still is completely free, open to all ages and abilities, and will focus on three central themes: & # 39; Helpers and Heroes & # 39 ;, & # 39; Your New Normal & # 39; and & # 39; Acts of Kindness & # 39 ;.

The idea is to create a unique photographic portrait of the people of our nation locked up while & # 39; we keep still & # 39; for the sake of others, and celebrate those who continue so that we can stay safe.

It will reflect endurance and courage, humor and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.

Hold Still will also act as a reminder of the importance of human connection in times of adversity, and that although we were physically separated, as a community and a nation, we all faced and faced the challenge together.

The images revealed the reality of life for many in the midst of the coronavirus blockade, including the & # 39; practice of remote gang & # 39; by Becky Wickes