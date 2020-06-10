Kandi Burruss's latest photo with Todd Tucker gets fans to praise the couple

Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Todd Tucker. She tells fans that they voted the other day, and people praise the couple for everything they are doing.

‘We vote! Sidebar: The line was not long, which bothers me … Everyone should go out and vote! Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: Tienes You're lucky! We left at 6am and the machines were broken! I had to wait around 6 hours to get fixed and vote, "and a commenter posted this message:" I waited for 3.5 hours on the Friday before early voting and apparently most people have been online for hours today too! However, they said that more than 1.1 million people voted early in GA as of Thursday, which was a record number! "

Another follower wrote: "Some areas had settings that caused constant flow, others not so much."

Someone else posted: ‘And certain locations the machines are down. Maybe in a good location with no problems, "and a follower said," Even if I have to go find my people. Oooh they vote. "

A commenter wrote: ka @kandi I said the same thing! There was no line at my polling place, "and another follower said," I hate when that happens, I'm in double digits at about 5 p.m. "

Someone else posted: ka @kandi we are seeing blatant suppression in many of the black communities. Polling places continue to have hours of waiting in our communities. South Fulton is experiencing problems at various polling places. I'm not sure where you are, but I have seen / heard from predominantly white communities that it has been very easy. People need to stay focused and stay online. OUR VOTE WILL BE COUNTED! "

One of the Kandi fans wrote: ‘I am catching up on all of her vlog videos. You are an amazing person @kandi. His journey in the masked singer is very inspiring. I love you !! & # 39;

Ad

The other day, Kandi advised fans to research before voting.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0