Jon Gray earns eleventh victory when Rockies beat Diamondbacks in MLB The Show 20 simulation – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Wednesday's game, the Rockies were 45-21.

Jon Gray earned his 11th NL lead on Wednesday, leading the Rockies to a 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

Gray (11-1) allowed just one run, a solo homer off David Peralta in the sixth inning, with four hits while striking out nine of every eight innings of work.

Charlie Blackmon hit a home run in his second straight game, a three-run shot by reliever Mike Leake in the seventh inning.

Zac Gallen (3-6) took the loss after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Colorado (46-21) increased its lead in the National League West to nine games over the Dodgers (37-30). Arizona drops to 28-39. Antonio Senzatela (6-0) climbs the mound for the Rockies on Thursday against Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver (3-0).

Score box

ARI – 000-001-000 – 1-4-0

COL – 000-003-30X – 6-7-0

Arizona: Mars 4-0-0-0, Ahmed 3-0-0-0, Mars 4-0-0-0, Peralta 3-1-1-1, Escobar 3-0-0-0, Walker 4- 0-2-0, Vogt 4-0-0-0, Vargas 3-0-0-0, Gallen 2-0-0-0, Kelly 0-0-0-0, Calhoun 1-0-1-0 Leake 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0. Totals – 31-1-4-1.

Colorado – Dahl 3-1-0-0, Arenado 3-2-1-0, Story 4-1-1-0, Blackmon 4-1-2-3, Murphy 2-1-1-0, McMahon 3- 0-1-1, Desmond 4-0-0-0, Wolters 3-0-1-2, Gray 4-0-0-0, Shaw 0-0-0-0. Totals – 30-6-7-6.

2B – Walker, Calhoun; Blackmon HR – Peralta; Blackmon CS – Murphy. WP – Gray (11-1). LP – Gallen (3-6).