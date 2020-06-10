Jon Gray earns eleventh victory when Rockies beat Diamondbacks in MLB The Show 20 simulation – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Wednesday's game, the Rockies were 45-21.

Jon Gray earned his 11th NL lead on Wednesday, leading the Rockies to a 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

Gray (11-1) allowed just one run, a solo homer off David Peralta in the sixth inning, with four hits while striking out nine of every eight innings of work.

Charlie Blackmon hit a home run in his second straight game, a three-run shot by reliever Mike Leake in the seventh inning.

Zac Gallen (3-6) took the loss after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Colorado (46-21) increased its lead in the National League West to nine games over the Dodgers (37-30). Arizona drops to 28-39. Antonio Senzatela (6-0) climbs the mound for the Rockies on Thursday against Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver (3-0).

Score box

