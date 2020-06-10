Johnny Depp Doc on Pogues leader Shane MacGowan, acquired by Magnolia – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: "I have a feeling," says The Pogues classic song "Fairytale of New York," "This year is for you and me."

It could well be a good year for the former leader of the Celtic punk band, as Magnolia Pictures has collected the American rights to the documentary produced by Johnny Depp. Crock of Gold: A few rounds with Shane MacGowan.

The first time it was released to the market at AFM earlier this year, Julien Temple's gaze to the live-born English poet was acquired by Magnolia after a bit of war warfare I heard. From Temple Nits Film, Depp’s Infinitum Nihil and Stephen Malit, the deal was closed by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by HanWay Films on behalf of the filmmakers. HanWay Films has worldwide sales rights to the project. Altitude Films will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland with Gold vase to be broadcast on BBC Four. The illustrious Ralph Steadman also provides animation on the film.

On this side of the Atlantic, Magnolia is planning a theatrical launch of Gold vase later this year.

"Here at Magnolia we are very excited to bring to the public this movie about a true icon, Shane MacGowan, directed by another icon, Julien Temple," Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles told Up News Info today. "This is something to raise a pint of Guinness in," he added, in no small reference to MacGowan's legendary ability to drink.

Having achieved worldwide success with the & # 39; New York Fairy Tale & # 39; In 1987, the Pogues moved from clubs and pubs to the big leagues without losing the lyrical prowess or musical agility that drove them from their birth on the London punk scene. MacGowan left shortly after the band produced Joe Strummer in 1990. Hell's Ditch album came out

The former Clash singer replaced MacGowan on Pogues' subsequent tour, as the latter started a solo career. A solo career that included his good friend. pirates of the Caribbean Star Depp appears on MacGowan's 1994 album The snake.

Since then, MacGowan has rejoined the Pogues in the early 2000s and has released a few more solo and autobiographical records. A drink with Shane MacGowan with his now wife Victoria Mary Clarke.

With the presence of several members of the Pogues, Depp and people like Bono from U2, Nick Cave, Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream and the original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock plus the President of Ireland, MacGowan celebrated his 60th birthday at the National Concert Hall in 2018. Now a wheelchair singer literally front and center, that event is the culmination in many ways of Temple Gold vase.

"Irascible, intractable, irritating, fascinating, frightening, irritating, bellicose, comatose, irritating, cadaverous, impossible, unstoppable: filming Shane is like flying through a radioactive rainbow, but in the end there is an interior Gold vase waiting to be discovered by those who try hard enough, "says Temple of bot doing the project and its theme." Hence the title of the film, taken from the old Irish legend of the same name. " The great rock and roll scam adds the director.

Along with Temple, Depp and their partner Infinitum Nihil Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit, the BBC Music project, Warner Music Entertainment and HanWay Films there is also EP by Jan Younghusband, Director of Music Commissioning, for BBC Music, Steven Lappin for Warner Music Entertainment along with Jeremy Thomas of Recorded Picture Company, Gerry O & # 39; Boyle, Manish Patel and Sam Sarkar. Victoria Mary Clarke is Associate Producer at Gold vase.