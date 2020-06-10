John Legend Spearheads Fundraising To Help Democrats Keep Home – Up News Info

John Legend is Executive Producer of a series of four virtual fundraising events over the next month with the goal of helping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintain Democratic control of the House, with a lineup of Famous contestants including Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Harry Belafonte, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence.

The events, called Hold the House, will be a series of virtual fundraising events for the House Victory Fund, with entries starting at $ 1,000 per person and totaling $ 100,000 for those who want to be co-chairs, according to the invitation. .

Show business events will kick off with Ultimate Women’s Power Party on June 20, with appearances by Pelosi, Legend, Hillary Clinton, Samantha Bee, H.E.R., Anne Hathaway, Lawrence, Tea Leoni, Roberts, Sia, and Gloria Steinem.

A Broadway Celebrates Pride event on June 28 will feature Pelosi and Legend alongside Harvey Fierstein, Tim Gunn, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, and the cast of Queer Eye.

On July 12, EGOT The Vote will be: Party With Living Legends, with Pelosi and Legend alongside Belafonte, Whoopi Goldberg, Audra McDonald, Manilow, Rita Moreno and Streisand. Bruce Cohen is the producer.

A fourth event is scheduled for July 19, with details to come.

The first 60% of each contribution will go to the Democratic Congress Campaign Committee, and the rest will go to individual candidate campaigns.