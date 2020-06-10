Joe Biden and Trevor Noah Discuss Police, Social Work, and Community Disbursement Policies – Up News Info

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been doing news rounds and talk shows lately, and tonight he did a virtual interview with Trevor Noah to The daily show of social distance.

"If you were president, do you think there would be a world where spending the police would be the solution and taking some of these responsibilities away from the police forces: the police in schools, the police that handle mental illness, the police that handle homeless people, etc.? "

The newly appointed Democratic presidential candidate, who is on record saying he does not support the funding police, replied, "Well, I think there are many changes that can take place during the period, without having to refine the police for full". Then she noted that her daughter is a social worker and said as an example: "The idea that she is going to answer a 911 call alone that says someone has an overdose or someone has a mental problem and is acting, the idea of Going for themselves is not rational respect. On the contrary, police officers should not go alone, police officers should go with: with – people who are experts in mental health. "

Biden later focused on a related topic.

"We should change the way we treat all drug abuse," he said. “No one should go to jail for drug use, they should go to mandatory rehabilitation. We should be building rehabilitation centers, no more prisons. You know, building trust between law enforcement and communities and increasing security is investing in financing community policing. ”

Then he expanded on that topic, and you can watch the full clip below: