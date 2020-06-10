JK Rowling reveals she was sexually assaulted when she responds in a transgender row

JK Rowling has revealed that she has been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The Harry Potter author opened up about her painful experiences by addressing some of the reasons behind her controversial comments on transgender issues.

The 54-year-old woman used her online blog to respond to criticism she received due to her outspoken opinions.

She listed five reasons why she felt compelled to speak on social media.







One of them was "freedom of expression, while another was his interest in,quot; education and protection ".

Explaining her final reason, she wrote: "I have been in the public eye for over 20 years and have never spoken publicly about being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

"This is not because I am ashamed that these things happened to me, but because they are traumatic to revisit and remember.

"I also feel protective of my daughter from my first marriage. I did not want to claim sole ownership of a story that also belongs to her.







However, not long ago, I asked him how he would feel if he were publicly honest about that part of my life and he encouraged me to move on.

"I mention these things now not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces."

Rowling's star of the Harry Potter film series, and Eddie Redmayne, who leads the cast of Fantastic Beasts, have criticized Rowling for her comments on transgender issues.

Last weekend, Rowling disagreed with a headline in an online article about "menstruating people," and said, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? "

And in December last year, he voiced his support for a researcher who was fired after tweeting that transgender people cannot change their biological sex.

Critics accused her of being transphobic, an allegation Rowling flatly denies.

In the blog post, Rowling also said that she was motivated to tackle transgender issues through her Twitter account because of what she sees as an increasingly misogynistic society.

"We are living through the most misogynistic period I have ever experienced," he continued.

"In the 1980s, I imagined that my future daughters, if I had them, would have it much better than ever, but between the backlash against feminism and an online culture saturated with pornography, I think things have gotten significantly worse for girls.

"I have never seen denigrated and dehumanized women as they are now.

"From the leader of the long history of accusations of sexual assault in the free world and his proud boast of & # 39; grab them by the pussy & # 39 ;, to the incel movement (& # 39; involuntarily celibate & # 39;) that Unleashed Against Women Who Don't Give Sex To Trans activists who declare that TERFs need beatings and re-education, men across the political spectrum seem to agree: women are looking for trouble.

"Everywhere, women are told to shut up and sit down, or else."

Rowling said she had felt "mentally sexless,quot; when she was a child growing up in Gloucestershire, which had led her to develop mental health problems.

She wrote: "When I read about gender identity theory, I remember how mentally sexless I felt in youth."

Rowling said that she had been influenced by the gender views of Colette and Simone de Beauvoir during this period.

She added: "Since I had no realistic chance of becoming a man in the 1980s, it was books and music that helped me overcome my mental health issues and the sexualized scrutiny and judgment that make so many girls war against their bodies in their teens.

"Fortunately for me, I found my own sense of otherness and my ambivalence about being a woman, reflected in the work of writers and musicians who assured me that, despite everything, a sexist world tries to throw women out. It is good not to feel pink, frilly and complacent inside your own head, it is good to feel confused, dark, both sexual and non-sexual, unsure of what or who you are. "