JK Rowling followed up her anti-trans tweets with a comprehensive anti-trans essay

"The fear, ignorance, and cruel cruelty underneath JK Rowling's words are the same feelings that lead to the murder and systemic destruction of black trans lives."

The author J.K. Rowling arrives for an awards dinner on Dec. 12, 2019, in New York City.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling doubled over in her recent anti-trans comments, publishing a lengthy statement on her fears of "current trans activism," which recycles dangerous anti-trans stereotypes and cliches. On Wednesday Rowling posted the essay on her personal website, which she tweeted with the phrase "TERF wars,quot; – a reference to the alleged territorial wars between trans activists and TERF (or trans-exclusive radical feminists) on "current trans activism,quot;. In it, Rowling repeatedly writes about her belief in the importance of "biological sex," or sexual persons are assigned at birth. He also writes that he fears "if I had been born 30 years later, I might as well have attempted the transition,quot; as he experienced mental health problems and struggled with his body as a teenager. "The allure of escaping femininity would have been enormous," Rowling wrote. "If I had found community and sympathy online that I couldn't find in my immediate environment, I think I might have been persuaded to become the son my father had openly said I would prefer." "Trans people need and deserve protection," added Rowling, in one of the many lines in which she makes it clear that she does not believe trans women are women. "Like women, they are more likely to be killed by sexual partners." Trans activists, writers and organizations immediately expressed their horror at Rowling's comments. Sarah McBride, a trans activist and press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, compared Rowling to Vice President Mike Pence, who is known for supporting anti-LGBTQ policies.

Writer Emily VanDerWerff called it "dangerous washing."

J.K. Rowling's essay is dangerous, it will only harm trans people and reinforce a gender binary that oppresses women, but goes out, I guess.

Journalist and activist Serena Daniari spoke about Rowling "dangerous, ill-informed views,quot; and criticized her for "simultaneously denying our humanity and relentlessly attacking us."

However, in all seriousness, J.K. Rowling is the worst type of transphobe, because somehow she has convinced herself that she has love & amp; compassion for trans people while simultaneously denying our humanity & amp; Attacking relentlessly You should admit that you hate trans people.

Other activists asked people to donate to trans organizations.

Instead of reading J.K. Rowling's transphobic word about how she is oppressed for being bigoted must donate to the COVID relief fund organized by SisTers PGH. A black lead trans organization dedicated to community support and mutual aid in my city. https://t.co/pbRo0yOVHF

Last December, Rowling first tweeted her support for Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired for saying transgender women should not be legally recognized. Rowling's latest statement comes after a major backlash over the weekend, when she tweeted a link to an article that mocked the phrase "menstruating people," which many flagged as an anti-trans comment as many women do not menstruate (and some men do))

"Menstruating people,quot;. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Create a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA

In her expanded statement Wednesday, Rowling also revealed that she had been the victim of sexual assault and domestic abuse. She said that this experience focused her even more on biology, "in solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces." Restrooms have been one of the biggest political problems from a political point of view, with various states and counties in the US. USA They are trying to ban the use of public toilets for one sex in order to limit the rights of trans people. Rowling also argued that people should use the sex bath they were assigned at birth, even if statistically trans people are the most likely to be assaulted or attacked in a bathroom. "So I want trans women to be safe," wrote the author. "At the same time, I don't want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you open the doors of the restrooms and locker rooms to any man who believes or feels that he is a woman and, as I said, gender confirmation certificates now they can be given without the need for surgery or hormones, so you open the door to each and every man who wishes to enter. " But gender confirmation certificates are not so easily awarded in the UK. Certificate applicants must be 18 years of age or older, diagnosed with gender dysphoria (and provide medical evidence from a physician or psychologist), have lived as that gender for at least two years, and intend to live in it "for the remainder of their life,quot;. Single-sex baths were first introduced into American society due to historical beliefs that women should not be fully integrated into society and were biologically inferior to men. Rowling's recent anti-trans comments resulted in actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the famous movies, and issued a statement saying "Transgender women are women." "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience on this issue than either Jo or me," he added. His fellow Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson also rejected a tweet on Wednesday, saying "trans people are who they say they are."

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are.

Fantastic beasts star Eddie Redmayne also spoke out against Rowling's anti-trans tweets. "As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community," said Redmayne, "I wanted to make my position absolutely clear. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, the trans men are men and not – binary identities are valid. " In her Wednesday letter, Rowling spoke out against the criticism she received. She said she will not stop talking about her anti-trans comments because she believes she is helping women. "It would be much easier to tweet the approved hashtags, because Of course trans rights are human rights and Of course Trans Lives Matter: Grab the waked up cookies and enjoy a virtue signaling glow. There is joy, relief and security in conformity, "he wrote. However, Jen Richards, the Mrs. Fletcher and Tales from the city Trans star and activist wrote about the frustrations of Rowling's anti-trans comments at a time when the global political focus is on the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is all I really want to say about #JKRowling. tl / dr The best way to fight TERF ideology is to commit to dismantling white supremacy.