Jack Dorsey says Twitter and Square will honor Juneteenth as company holiday

With Juneteenth around the corner, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, announced that both companies will celebrate the special date as a company holiday.

He made the announcement Tuesday and said, "Both Twitter and Square are doing #Juniovo (June 19) a company vacation in the United States, forever. A day of celebration, education and connection. Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates holidays where we are present. ”

The companies will celebrate the holidays every year thereafter. A spokesperson told CNBC, that Twitter is working to see what dates would make sense to celebrate the end of slavery in the other countries where they currently have offices.

Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates a company holiday wherever we are present. – Jack (@jack) June 9, 2020

Jack Dorsey's announcement comes after many large corporations have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in different ways. Like us previously Jack reportedly recently donated $ 3 million to Colin Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights,quot;.

For those who don't know, Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date that enslaved African Americans celebrated their emancipation from slavery. The Emancipation of the Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863, however on June 19, 1865 it was the emancipation of the last African Americans enslaved in the Confederacy.

On that date, enslaved African Americans in Texas finally read the proclamation. Texas was the last Confederate state to announce the proclamation after the Civil War. Union General Gordon Granger and his soldiers arrived in Galveston, TX to enforce the Emancipation of Proclamation.

