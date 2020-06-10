J.K. Rowling seeks to clear up anti-trans tweets with claims of sexual assault survivors

WENN

The author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; She has come under attack by human rights activists, as well as Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, for arguing that the discussion about gender identity invalidates biological sex.

Up News Info –

The author J.K. Rowling has tried to defend her controversial Twitter posts about sex and transgender people, revealing that she was approaching the issue as a survivor of sexual assault.

The "Harry Potter" writer found herself under attack from social media users and human rights activists over the weekend (June 6-07), after sharing a series of comments that many considered transphobic.

Among her publications were: "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erase the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth. "

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and Sarah Paulson They were among the famous faces to criticize Rowling for her comments, but on Wednesday, June 10, she posted an extensive essay on her website, seeking to clarify her point.

In the article, she details her "first violent marriage" and claims that she is "a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault," who was "activated" to share her thoughts publicly after reading about "controversial" plans for government officials. Scottish they did. It is easier for transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificate.

"I mention these things now, not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces," said. wrote

Rowling continued: "If you could get into my head and understand how I feel when I read about a trans woman being killed by a violent man, you would find solidarity and kinship. I have a visceral sense of terror in which those trans women will have passed their last seconds on earth, because I have also known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing that kept me alive was the unwavering self-control of my attacker. "

He continues to insist that he supports genuine members of the transgender community, but he felt the need to speak amid fears that Scottish lawmakers "are playing fast and losing the safety of women and girls."

"The current explosion of trans activism is urging the removal of almost all robust systems through which candidates for sexual reassignment ever had to go through," he shared.

"A man who tries not to have surgery and not take hormones can now get a Certificate of Gender Recognition and be a woman in the face of the law. Many people don't know that."