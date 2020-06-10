J.K. Rowling Defends Trans Comments On Trial, Reveals She Is A Sexual Assault Survivor – Up News Info

In a 3,600-word essay posted on his website this morning, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tried to clarify and expose the statements she made about the trans community on Twitter on Saturday, sparking an uproar in recent days sparking reprimands from GLAAD and Wizarding World actors Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne.

“I forgot Twitter's first rule, never, never expect nuanced conversation, and reacted to what I felt was degrading language about women. I talked about the importance of sex and have been paying the price ever since, ”Rowling writes.

"This is not an easy piece to write, for reasons that will soon become clear, but I know it is time to explain myself on a subject surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity," the Fantastic beasts the writer continued. Rowling explains that her interest in trans issues is "professional, because I am writing a series of crimes, currently set, and my fictional detective is old enough to be interested and affected by these issues herself, but in another, she is intensely personal. "Those are the Cormoran Strike crime novels, which Rowling writes under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

In the essay, Rowling describes "five reasons to be concerned about the new trans activism" regarding her "need to speak," including the author's revelation that she is a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

"I mention these things now not in an attempt to obtain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces," she defended. Rowling

"If you could get into my head and understand how I feel when I read about a trans woman dying at the hands of a violent man, you will find solidarity and kinship." I have a visceral sense of terror in which those trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I have also known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing that kept me alive was the unwavering self-control of my attacker. . "

"I believe that most transidentified people not only pose a zero threat to others, but are vulnerable for all the reasons I have outlined. Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they are more likely to be murdered by sexual partners. Trans women working in the sex industry, particularly trans women of color, are at particular risk. Like all survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who have been abused by men, "Rowling continued.

“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I don't want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you open the bathroom and locker room doors to any man who believes or feels like a woman, and, as I said, gender confirmation certificates can now be awarded without surgery or hormones, then you open the door to each and every man who wishes to enter. That is the simple truth, "said the author.

Rowling said she was prompted to tweet her thoughts on Saturday after reading that the Scottish government was proceeding with gender recognition plans that she believed were "controversial" and that "in effect they will mean that everything a man needs for & # 39; become a woman & # 39; is Say it is one. To use a very contemporary word, I was "activated".

"I refuse to bow to a movement that I think is doing demonstrable harm by trying to erode 'woman' as a biological and political class and offer predators cover like few others before. I stand by the brave men and women, homosexuals, heterosexuals and transsexuals, who defend the freedom of expression and thought, and the rights and security of some of the most vulnerable in our society: gay young people, fragile adolescents, and women who depend on and wish to retain their single-sex spaces Rowling explains.

After trans activists turned on Rowling on social media on Saturday, the author said she spent much of the day "in a very dark place inside my head, as memories of a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties were repeated in a circle. "

“That assault happened at a time and in a space where I was vulnerable, and a man took an opportunity. I couldn't let go of those memories and I found it difficult to contain my anger and disappointment at the way I think my government is playing fast and loose with the safety of women and girls, "Rowling wrote.

Another reason Rowling says she tweeted stemmed from her concern about "the big bang on young women wanting to transition, and also the growing number of people who seem to be making a transition (back to their original sex), because They regret taking steps that, in some cases, irrevocably altered their bodies and deprived them of their fertility. Some say they decided to make the transition after realizing that they were attracted to people of the same sex, and that the transition was driven by part of homophobia, either in society or in their families. "

“The more I read about his gender distortions, with his insightful descriptions of anxiety, dissociation, eating disorders, self-harm, and self-hatred, the more I wondered if, if I had been born 30 years later, I might as well have attempted to make the transition. . The lure of escaping femininity would have been enormous. I struggled with severe OCD when I was a teenager. If I had found community and sympathy online that I couldn't find in my immediate surroundings, I think I might have been persuaded to become the son my father had openly said I would have preferred. "

She continued: "I want to be very clear here: I know that the transition will be a solution for some gender dysfunctional people, although I am also aware that through extensive research, studies have consistently shown that 60-90% of gender dysphoric teens will grow out of their dysphoria … The current explosion of trans activism is urging the elimination of almost all robust systems through which candidates for sexual reassignment ever had to pass A man who intends not to have surgery and not take hormones can now obtain a Certificate of Gender Recognition and be a woman in the face of the law. Many people are unaware of this. "