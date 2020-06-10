J.K. Rowling defends controversial comments in personal essay

J.K. Rowling he is defending his controversial comments.
On Wednesday Harry Potter The author wrote a personal essay in defense of her transphobic tweets. In the piece, she also shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault.
"This is not an easy piece to write, for reasons that will soon become clear, but I know it is time to explain myself on a subject surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity," he began. "I met trans people and read various books, blogs, and articles written by trans people, gender specialists, intersex people, psychologists, protection experts, social workers, and doctors, and I followed the discourse online and in traditional media."
As she continued, Rowling shared her beliefs, citing that she is "concerned,quot; about "the big explosion in young women who want to make the transition and also the increasing number of people who seem to be in transition."
Then she added: "I wondered if, if I had been born 30 years later, I would have also tried to make the transition. The charm of escaping femininity would have been enormous."
Speaking to her controversial tweets, where she expressed disgust at the phrase "menstruating people,quot; while sharing an op-ed from a global health website titled "Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for Menstruating People "Rowling insisted that such,quot; inclusive language "is,quot; hostile "towards women.
"But, as many women have said before me, & # 39; woman & # 39; is not a costume. & # 39; Woman & # 39; is not an idea in the head of a man. & # 39; Woman & # 39; not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any other. Sexist ideas are now promoted in some way as progressive, "he wrote. "Furthermore, the 'inclusive' language that calls women 'menstruators' and 'people with vulvas' regards many women as dehumanizing and degrading. I understand why Trans activists consider this language appropriate and friendly, but for those of us who've had degrading insults spat by violent men, it is not neutral, it is hostile and alienating. "
Rowling then detailed her past with domestic abuse and sexual assault, explaining how the trauma of surviving those experiences has shaped her feelings about women's rights and trans issues.
"I have been in the public eye for over twenty years and have never spoken publicly about being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault," she wrote. "I have never spoken publicly about being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault. This is not because I am ashamed that these things have happened to me, but because they are traumatic to revisit and remember."
"I mention these things now, not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces," said. continued. "The scars left by violence and sexual assault don't go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned."
He also shared: "I have a visceral sense of terror in which these trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I too have known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing that kept me alive was being unstable -containing my attacker. "
At the conclusion of his essay, he asked his fans and critics to exercise more empathy with everyone in the future. "The last thing I want to say is this. I have not written this essay in the hope that someone will take a violin out of me, not even a small one," he said. "All I ask, all I want, is a similar empathy, a similar understanding, that extends to the many millions of women whose only crime is that their concerns are heard without threats and abuse."