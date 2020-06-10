J.K. Rowling defends controversial comments in personal essay

J.K. Rowling he is defending his controversial comments.

On Wednesday Harry Potter The author wrote a personal essay in defense of her transphobic tweets. In the piece, she also shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

"This is not an easy piece to write, for reasons that will soon become clear, but I know it is time to explain myself on a subject surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity," he began. "I met trans people and read various books, blogs, and articles written by trans people, gender specialists, intersex people, psychologists, protection experts, social workers, and doctors, and I followed the discourse online and in traditional media."

As she continued, Rowling shared her beliefs, citing that she is "concerned,quot; about "the big explosion in young women who want to make the transition and also the increasing number of people who seem to be in transition."