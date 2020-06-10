J.K. Rowling Corporate Partners Struggle to Respond to Trans Comments – Up News Info

J.K. Rowling's weekend tweet continued until Wednesday when her corporate partners intervened, or did not, in response to the author's views on the trans community.

Universal Parks & Resorts, home to Harry Potter attractions and rides in Los Angeles and Orlando, said in a statement: “Our core values ​​include diversity, inclusion and respect for all of our guests, as well as for our team members. . Our theme parks are places where people and families of all kinds can enjoy their time together. Beyond that, we have no further comment. "

The Up News Info has also come for commenting on WarnerMedia & # 39; s Warner Bros. and HBO Max and the American publisher of Harry Potter Scholastic.

As Up News Info reported, Eddie Redmayne, the star of J.K. Rowling Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic animals has spoken out against the Wizarding World architect after his anti-trans comments.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative and, over the years, I have been constantly trying to educate myself. This is an ongoing process, "said the actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Lili Elbe, a Danish transgender woman, on Focus Features." The Danish Girl.

On Saturday Rowling tweeted, "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction." If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people's ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth … The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feel related because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, "I hate" trans people because they think that sex is real and has had lived consequences, it is nonsense. "

Rowling had been embroiled in a similar controversy last year for supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who claimed that people cannot change their biological sex.

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe criticized Rowling on Tuesday with a response on the Trevor Project website, writing: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than Jo or I. According to the Trevor Project, the 78% of transgender people and transgender non-binary youth reported having been discriminated against due to their gender identity. It is clear that we must do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities and cause no further harm. "

GLAAD also criticized Rowling's comments saying they "deliberately distort the facts about gender identity and people who are trans."

