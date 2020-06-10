The sports world welcomes you to golf, and just in time. The PGA Tour returns to action tomorrow with the Charles Schwab Challenge, three months after suspending the Players Championship and the season in light of the coronavirus. Fans, who were present in the first and only round of the 2020 Players, will not attend the Colonial Country Club.

But most top PGA Tour players will face what promises to be a unique and sometimes surreal viewing experience. (That is, if NASCAR or German football without spectators is an indication). Sports fans hungry for sports will have to follow all the action on TV or online. If The Match: Champions for Charity last month is an indication, they'll be eager to tune in. "It will be a very different atmosphere," says Up News Info Sports' leading golf analyst and six-time lead champion Nick Faldo.

The field at Colonial, expanded from 120 to 148, feels like that of a major, with players seeking a quick return to form. It will include all the top five players in the world and 16 of the top 20. Many of the big names will also play together Thursday and Friday, with supergroups like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka (ranked # 1, 2, and 3 in the world respectively) and Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose (ranked # 5, 13 and 14 respectively).

However, Tiger Woods will not be among them. The Big Cat, who struggled with his health and swing earlier this year, looked well paired with Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. But it will probably keep a tight schedule, especially with all the big events in the second half of the year. Charles Schwab did not make the list.

The absence of Woods aside, the field is the strongest Colonial has ever received. And that strength extends far beyond the top 20, with Rickie Fowler (# 27), Jordan Spieth (# 56), and Phil Mickelson (# 61) all looking for a quick reboot of the season. Last year's winner Kevin Na (# 30) will be looking to defend against a noticeably stronger field. Justin Rose (# 14), who in 2018 won the Fort Worth Invitational, as he was then known, also returns.

Colonial is a classic course that plays a lot like it did when Ben Hogan was winning tournaments on it. He plays as a par 70, stretching a little over 7,000 yards. Filled with tree-lined streets, each hole is different. The best known and feared among them are holes three, four, and five, commonly known as the Horrible Horseshoe. This three-hole stretch is among the toughest on the PGA Tour. The fifth, a 481-yard par 4 with a narrow focus, is particularly challenging. Shooters do well here, and of course the Charles Schwab field is full of shooters this year.

Heat can be another factor. Daytime temperatures in Fort Worth are forecast to rise to 100 degrees as the tournament progresses. Those kinds of conditions favor players who have dealt with them. "I am choosing the children of Texas, because it is extremely hot here," says Faldo. "They've been here practicing … they've been here a lot, acclimatized to everything."

Rust may very well be another factor. Dustin Johnson seemed a little rusty at his charity event with Fowler, McIlroy and Matthew Wolff in early May. McIlroy and Fowler seemed to be in better shape. But only a large amount of stock can be placed in an exhibition match. "They have never had a break without competing, as they were teenagers, where they would have had three straight months at home," says Up News Info Sports golf presenter Jim Nantz.

Choosing favorites is difficult given this unprecedented set of circumstances. The PGA Tour, or any sports league, has never returned to action in a pandemic after a three-month break mid-season. Still, certain players top the standings for a reason, and the early 2020 tournaments and previous editions of this tournament may offer some clues. Let's see the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (15-2):

McIlroy has never played for Colonial, but he is still the best player in the world. And of his 18 career victories, eight went to courses where he had not previously competed. He placed in the top five in each of his four tournaments in 2020.

Jon Rahm (12-1)

Rahm finished in the top 10 in each of this year's five tournaments. It has also been successful at Colonial. While he missed the cut last year, Rahm tied for fifth at the Fort Worth Invitational the year before and tied for second at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in 2017.

Justin Thomas (16-1)

Thomas was somewhat inconsistent at the start of the year, alternating between the top 10 and missed cuts. His best performance came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Like McIlroy, Thomas has never competed in Colonial.

