IT demands investigation into Tamla Horsford's death

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rapper and podcaster T.I. Calls for an investigation into the death of Tamla Horsford in 2018 after new evidence emerged, suggesting that the murder could be "a great possibility."

Horsford was found dead in her Georgia backyard on November 4, 2018, the morning after attending an "adult slumber party,quot; with multiple people.

At the time, the medical examiner determined that Horsford's injuries supported a witness's statement that he had fallen off the balcony in the middle of the night, and his death was classified as "accidental."

