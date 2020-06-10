IT demands investigation into Tamla Horsford's death

Rapper and podcaster T.I. Calls for an investigation into the death of Tamla Horsford in 2018 after new evidence emerged, suggesting that the murder could be "a great possibility."

Horsford was found dead in her Georgia backyard on November 4, 2018, the morning after attending an "adult slumber party,quot; with multiple people.

At the time, the medical examiner determined that Horsford's injuries supported a witness's statement that he had fallen off the balcony in the middle of the night, and his death was classified as "accidental."

"The statements of the witnesses are in conflict," continued Fernández. "A potential subject handled the body and evidence before law enforcement arrived. The evidence was removed and no investigation was conducted. The scene was not preserved. A notable fact is that no photographs were taken during the autopsy of the Tamla's body. " This had to have been done according to someone's directives because such practice is unheard of. "