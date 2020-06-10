Israel court rejects law that legalizes thousands of settlement homes

JERUSALEM – Israel's Supreme Court overwhelmingly rejected a 2017 law Tuesday that would have allowed the retroactive legalization of thousands of Jewish houses built on occupied West Bank lands privately owned by Palestinians, a law so provocative that few believed when it was passed that it would be approved. survive judicial review.
The law, the implementation of which was frozen due to a Supreme Court order issued shortly after its approval, would have paved the way for the wholesale expropriation of Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank on which nearly 4,000 homes had been built, both in authorized settlements and in illegal Jewish outposts.
Those houses, which are already considered illegal by most of the world under international law, for having been built on occupied territory, will now remain illegal under Israeli law, and Palestinian landowners may proceed with lawsuits seeking to evict the people living in them and getting their property back.
The ruling drew predictably divided responses from Israel's polarized political class, with those on the center-left calling it a bold affirmation of judicial independence, and right-wing leaders calling it fresh evidence of why the legislature needed to be empowered. to annul the Supreme. Court decisions.
In its 8-to-1 ruling, the superior court declared that the 2017 law was disproportionately unfair, and said it tried to do "illegal legal acts perpetrated by a specific population,quot; – Jewish settlers – "while harming the rights of another." Palestinians
He called the law an "agreement that knowingly and unequally harms only the property rights,quot; of Palestinians, "without giving sufficient weight to their special status,quot; as subjects of the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank.
According to analysts, the timing of the court's decision seemed carefully chosen. It doesn't come long after The formation of a government after a yearlong political battle in which the powers of the judiciary were frequently a dispute between the warring parties.
Furthermore, just a few weeks earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to go ahead with the unilateral annexation of much of the occupied West Bank, a prospect that is increasing tensions with the Palestinians, stirring up Israeli society across the political spectrum and generating friction between Israel and much of Europe and the Arab world.
Amichai Cohen, a law professor and researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, said in a statement that the court's focus on the disparity in status between Israeli settlers and Palestinians living under occupation "should be a sign of caution,quot; for those seeking annexation.
He said the 2017 law, which provided for compensation for Palestinian landowners who lost control of their property, was intended to address the problems created by the settlers, as well as by the Israeli authorities who encouraged them throughout years.
But Mr. Cohen said the solution "cannot be to perpetuate additional violations of the rights of Palestinians, who are not represented in Israel's decision-making institutions and should also be protected due to their status as a population living in Israel. territory under military control. "
The law, which allowed settlers to stay on private land if they had built there without knowing that the property belonged to the Palestinians or if they had done so in the direction of the state, was backed by Israel's most right-wing government coalition to date .
That coalition pushed through a multitude of bills to speed up what critics called the progressive annexation of West Bank land and make it much more difficult to create a Palestinian state. The law was deemed so unclear that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit refused to defend it, forcing the government to hire an outside attorney.
But Mr. Netanyahu was under enormous pressure from the right: his government had just carried out a court order to evacuate some 40 families of settlers. at the Amona outpost, declared illegal a decade earlier.
The new Israeli government, by contrast, has two opinions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Benny Gantz, a centrist who struck a power-sharing deal with Mr. Netanyahu, who has a veto on the most important decisions.
Gantz spent much of his political capital in defense of the Supreme Court. He said the 2017 law "should not have been passed in the first place," and that his Blue and White party would ensure that the court's decisions were respected. "There will be no violation of the rule of law," he said.
Still, Gantz has no veto over Mr. Netanyahu's annexation plans under his agreement, and has expressed qualified support for the annexation of some areas of the West Bank.
Aware of that, Dahlia Scheindlin, a left-wing political strategist, said that by rejecting the 2017 law, the court had shown how much the government that passed it had actually accomplished. "They got what they wanted," he said. "They normalized annexation to the point that we now have a government that is openly embracing it."
While many on the left welcomed the decision, they also expressed concern that some Palestinian landowners may not regain control of their property, as individual lawsuits are decided on a case-by-case basis in the future.
Michael Sfard, an attorney who represented some of the petitioners, noted that the Palestinians' efforts to recover their properties could still be rejected for various reasons, including a statute of limitations on such claims.
And Hagit Ofran, who works in the Settlement Watch department of Peace Now, an advocacy group supporting a two-state solution, expressed concern that the ruling could add power to advocates of annexation. The Israeli government enjoys the power to confiscate private property in its sovereign territory that it does not enjoy in the West Bank, he said, so annexation could allow for the kind of Palestinian land grab that the court ruling had just banned.
On the right, Mr. Netanyahu did not comment on the court ruling, but others in his Likud party urged the enactment of a law allowing Parliament to annul the Supreme Court.
A sponsor of the repealed law, Bezalel Smotrich, a lawmaker now in opposition, issued a warning. "Supreme Court Justices: They must know that the destiny of each dictatorship is to fall."
And Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina party, asked Mr. Netanyahu to annex the West Bank territory and pass a judicial annulment bill.
"I hope the Prime Minister will act," said Bennett. "Apply sovereignty and legislate the annulment law. The rest is meaningless talk.
David M. Halbfinger reported from Jerusalem, and Adam Rasgon from Tel Aviv.