Israel court rejects law that legalizes thousands of settlement homes

JERUSALEM – Israel's Supreme Court overwhelmingly rejected a 2017 law Tuesday that would have allowed the retroactive legalization of thousands of Jewish houses built on occupied West Bank lands privately owned by Palestinians, a law so provocative that few believed when it was passed that it would be approved. survive judicial review.

The law, the implementation of which was frozen due to a Supreme Court order issued shortly after its approval, would have paved the way for the wholesale expropriation of Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank on which nearly 4,000 homes had been built, both in authorized settlements and in illegal Jewish outposts.

Those houses, which are already considered illegal by most of the world under international law, for having been built on occupied territory, will now remain illegal under Israeli law, and Palestinian landowners may proceed with lawsuits seeking to evict the people living in them and getting their property back.

The ruling drew predictably divided responses from Israel's polarized political class, with those on the center-left calling it a bold affirmation of judicial independence, and right-wing leaders calling it fresh evidence of why the legislature needed to be empowered. to annul the Supreme. Court decisions.