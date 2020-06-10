Is Jennifer Aniston losing Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie again?

If there's one thing history has taught us, it's that men find Angelina Jolie irresistible, some women too, but her male co-stars specifically. In fact, Angelina Jolie has a history of not only dating her male co-stars but also marrying them. Unfortunately for Jennifer Aniston, she wasn't on guard over Angelina casting her love spell at Brad Pitt when the two of them filmed the movie. MR. And Mrs. Smith back in 2004 (the film was released on June 10, 2005). Although the two publicly denied that anything bad happened behind Jennifer's back, Angelina eventually stole Brad Pitt from Jennifer or Brad Pitt fell in love and made the decision to leave Jennifer on her own. Either way, Jennifer Aniston was devastated, her fans were furious, and the audience split into Team Jen and Team Angelina.

After Brangelina broke up, fans were delighted that Jennifer had her true love back in her life. Although there are numerous rumors about Brad Pitt's love life (is he with Jennifer Aniston and they are both adopting a baby or is he living with Alia Shawkat?) One thing is a fact: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are friends.

Brad and Jennifer put an incredible amount of friendly PDAs at the SAG Awards after they both took the awards home. Now, a new report in the June 9, 2020 issue of Closer UK magazine suggests that Jennifer is concerned that her friendship with Brad Pitt is in trouble due to the improvement of her relationship with Angelina Jolie.

A source stated the following to the publication.

"Jen has taken years to build the trust between her and Brad. She loved them reconnecting and had hoped that he could be a part of her life as she goes through with the adoption plans. But with Ange now back in the mix , fear that it will not happen ”.

You can see a report on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's friendly reconciliation below.

Daily Mail: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie & # 39; get along better & # 39 ;. Https://t.co/Pu7Qkh1FkV via @Google News – Catty PawlaTicks 😺 (@PersianKittenz) May 27, 2020

What you think? Do you think Angelina Jolie could steal Brad Pitt from Jennifer Aniston again?

