iOS 13.6 beta 2 now available to download on iPhone

Apple released the second beta versions of developer iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 on Tuesday.

The release comes just over a week after the first beta versions of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 were released to developers, meaning Apple has renamed an operating system update once again. .

Apple says the second beta version of iOS 13.6 "contains bug fixes and improvements."

Apple has returned with a second beta of its latest iOS software update a week later, but once again, the name of the software update has changed. Just like it did with iOS 13.4.5 beta versions earlier this year, Apple has updated the iOS version name in the middle of the beta release cycle. iOS 13.5.5 is now iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.5.5 is now iPadOS 13.6. Presumably, this implies that Apple is using a new SDK in the update.

IOS 13.6 is expected to introduce Apple News + Audio, which brings audio versions of news to Apple's news subscription app. Meanwhile, iPadOS 13.6 adds bringing keyboard shortcuts for iPad users who are not willing to pay for a Magic Keyboard. The question now is whether iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 will be ready to be released to the public before iOS 14 is revealed at WWDC later this month, and the first beta release is released.

The latest public version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 13.5.1, removed the discovery tool that was capable of jailbreaking virtually any iPhone or iPad running any software version between iOS 11 and iOS 13.5.

Apple's iOS 13.6 beta 2 is out now, along with the corresponding iPad developer software update, iPadOS 13.6 beta 2. We can also look forward to new releases of Apple's public iOS beta coming soon. Wondering if your device supports iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6? We prepare a list below that contains all compatible devices. If your device is there, it works with the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd Generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Apple Inc.