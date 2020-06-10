Inside Sasha Obama's post-White House private world

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama They were 10 and 7 years old when they moved to the White House.
And while they grew up in public view, barely hidden from accepted or unwanted attention despite their parents' solid efforts to keep their daughters out of the media fray, it was somewhat surprising to see two young boys move out. and see two young women move out.
"What I'm saying is … you have to walk your own path," said Michelle Obama. Oprah Winfrey In February, during a stop on the Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, she asked if there was a "recurring theme,quot; in the advice she gave her children.
Like any recent empty nester, former president Barack Obama And the first lady might argue with the idea that they are fully grown, but so far the Obama sisters have made their parents proud every step of the way.
"That has been exciting, watching the two little beings you were in charge grow," reflected Michelle in the Netflix documentary. Becoming, who touched on the highlights of his life and the inspiration he evoked on his 2018-19 book tour promoting his memoirs of the same name.
"I'm excited that she's proud of what she's done, because I think that's the most important thing a human should do, is to be proud of herself," Sasha said of her mother in the world weirder than royalty. interview she and Malia did for the movie.
"He no longer faces the same scrutiny, being able to let all of that stop thinking," added Malia, "creates much more space."
The same could be said of the sisters themselves.
JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images
When Obama's two-term presidency ended in January 2017, Malia was in the middle of the gap year she took before enrolling at Harvard University, but Sasha, the first youngest daughter to move to the White House since she was 2 months. John F. Kennedy Jr.– He still had a few months to turn 16 and had a couple of years of high school left, the main reason the family stayed in Washington, D.C.
The Obamas rented an 8,200-square-foot house in the Kalorama neighborhood near Dupont Circle, and threw a party for Sasha that May, a VIP-only event, but not nearly as much as the photos of the red-clad birthday girl. Jill's slip dress Jill Stuart didn't turn around. (Something about the physical disability of adolescents not to post on social networks …)
But it's not like Sasha and Malia's life suddenly changes normal-normal once his father was no longer president. A security detail is still a part of your everyday life, and the world is still invested in your accomplishments, hopes, and dreams and, on the other hand, happy to absorb any juicy gossip, should Malia or Sasha ever provide any.
Until now, anyone expecting a scandal has been very disappointed. After all, it wasn't just the Secret Service keeping a close eye on them during those eight formative years they spent residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Pete Souza / White House via Getty Images
"Every weekend it was hard to follow these girls," Michelle Obama told Winfrey in February. "We had to worry about the parties they went to, if there was alcohol, I had to know who the parents were, so every weekend was difficult for me."
However, that was towards the end of his time there. When they first arrived at the White House, the first lady wondered how she was going to make her new palatial residence, complete with tuxedoed butlers, many of them black and Latino men, feel at home.
"We had to change the dress code," said Michelle Stephen Colbert during the last stop in his city 34 Becoming A tour of the book, explaining how she didn't want Malia and Sasha, or their friends, to have the impression that having black servants was a normal thing to see in life. "You can't walk every day in a tuxedo. The girls would have pool parties and play dates and the little boys, and it's like that doesn't seem right to me. And I had to beg the housewives." girls have to learn to clean their own rooms, make their beds and do the laundry. You can't do this every day, because they won't live here forever, and I'm not raising kids who don't know how to make a bed. & # 39; "
When the family acquired the Portuguese water dogs Bo and SunnyHelping to care for the first pets was added to the girls' list of responsibilities.
Sasha, who is celebrating her 19th birthday, graduated from Sidwell Friends School (students include her sister, Chelsea Clinton and Al Gore III) A year ago. After a summer that included a family vacation in southern France, he packed his bags to attend the University of Michigan.
"I think it's great that even though her family went to Ivy League schools, she decided that UM was high enough to match that of an Ivy League school," said Jessica Brinser, then a sophomore. Michigan year. Detroit News about his remarkable new partner Wolverine last August after the day of the move. She added, "We hope she finds her form here, as we all have. We all love it here. We hope she does, too."
The 44th POTUS and First Lady, also known as Dad and Mom, helped her move her to her bedroom, just as they were transporting boxes and bedding for Malia when she moved to Harvard Yard in 2017.
And, once again, there were some tears.
Best Picture / BACKGRID
"We were really good about it," said Michelle Obama in December, recalling that emotional day for Jenna Bush Hager in Today. "We didn't want to embarrass her because she had roommates and it was at the end, after lunch, that we said our last goodbye."
"When we got in a car, Barack and Malia, who were there with us, and then Sasha went by herself and said the last goodbye. That's when we thought (imitated the sobs)."
Hager and his sister Barbara, wrote a letter of congratulations and encouragement to Malia and Sasha in 2017 for joining the "former First Children,quot; club.
"Enjoy college," the twins advised. "As most of the world knows, we did. And you will no longer have the weight of the world on your young shoulders. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes, you can do it. Continue surrounding yourself with loyal friends who know him, adore him. and they will protect him fiercely. Those who judge him do not love him, and their voices should not carry weight. Rather, it is their own hearts that matter. "
Sasha maintained an active social life in high school and presumably continued to do so in college, but did not rush a sorority (as far as possible) and her classmates seem to be respecting her private life (and her own, Because who wants to be the person who criticized Sasha Obama?).
Like her older sister, Obama's younger daughter frequently receives texts from her mother.
"Did I ever tell you to remember things like you were eating some green stuff?" Michelle Obama gave an example of one of those pesky mommy text messages, er, helpful reminders for Oprah. "God, I give you so much advice that you are sick of me."
It is curious, how the ability to fill arenas and theaters with fans hanging on it every word does not necessarily have as much influence with the children themselves.
Instagram / Michelle Obama
"I threaten them to buy an apartment near their campus and visit them and sit in their classes, but that is an idle threat," Michelle joked to Entertainment tonight in May 2017. "I will be glad to see them thrive on campus, work, study, travel and have all these wonderful independent experiences that will make them phenomenal people."
Now that the nest is empty, however, Michelle has said, in Becoming And in interviews, she's enjoying the opportunity to rediscover her life partner, Barack Obama (they added a property in Martha & # 39; s Vineyard to their real estate portfolio last year), and focus on working with the next generation of young leaders.
As for her own daughters, she is excited to see how her future unfolds, although she says that neither she nor her father want to influence their decision-making process too much.
"You can't define yourself by looking at each other or looking at me or your father," said Michelle Obama, explaining the essentials of what she and Barack have told their daughters about forging their own ways in the world. "They have to take the time to get to know themselves, take a moment to discover who they want to be in the world, not who they think I want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world.
"So I don't want them to be measured by outside influences, and for young girls, that's hard to do."
As she said in Today, "I am excited that my daughters grow up and become independent." The former first lady added: "You feel a little melancholic that they will never be the little ones that sit on your lap and listen to every word and look at you with adoration. Those days are over."