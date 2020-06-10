Inside Sasha Obama's post-White House private world

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama They were 10 and 7 years old when they moved to the White House.

And while they grew up in public view, barely hidden from accepted or unwanted attention despite their parents' solid efforts to keep their daughters out of the media fray, it was somewhat surprising to see two young boys move out. and see two young women move out.

"What I'm saying is … you have to walk your own path," said Michelle Obama. Oprah Winfrey In February, during a stop on the Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, she asked if there was a "recurring theme,quot; in the advice she gave her children.

Like any recent empty nester, former president Barack Obama And the first lady might argue with the idea that they are fully grown, but so far the Obama sisters have made their parents proud every step of the way.