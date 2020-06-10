India deploys main battle tanks closer to the Chinese border

The Indian Army has deployed more tanks closer to the Chinese border in the Himalayas after the conflict on Pangong Tso Lake.

On May 5, a fight broke out between Chinese and Indian troops at Pangong Tso Lake, located in the Himalayan region of Ladakh. In the weeks that followed, the two countries mobilized thousands of troops, armored vehicles, and combat aircraft.

The T-90MS and T-72M1 tanks were transported to an unspecified location closest to the de facto border, known as the Current Control Line (LAC).

The latest tensions between China and India have further fueled the accumulation of troops and arms of both countries to assert their territorial claims in their disputed border areas in the Himalayas.

China also deployed several thousand paratroopers plus armored vehicles in the high-altitude border areas of the Tibetan Plateau.

As CNN reported, India and China share one of the longest land borders in the world. In 1962, the two countries engaged in a bloody border war in the Himalayas, and tensions have continued to flare up sporadically in subsequent decades.