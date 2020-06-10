In W.H.O.'s coronavirus, some scientists see a pattern

Despite the World Health Organization leading the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency is not taking stock of the rapidly evolving research results and not clearly communicating about them, several scientists warned Tuesday.

At a press conference on Monday, a W.H.O. The official said that transmission of the coronavirus by people without symptoms is "very rare." Following a concerted rejection by investigators, officials rejected the claim on Tuesday and said it was a "misunderstanding."

But it is not the first time that W.H.O. it seems to have lagged behind scientific opinion.

The agency delayed the endorsement of masks for the general public until Friday, alleging that there was very little evidence that they prevented transmission of the virus. Virtually all scientists and governments have been recommending masks for months.

The OMS. It has repeatedly said that tiny air droplets, or sprays, are not a significant factor in the spread of the pandemic, although a growing body of evidence suggests they may be.