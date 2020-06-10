In W.H.O.'s coronavirus, some scientists see a pattern

Despite the World Health Organization leading the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency is not taking stock of the rapidly evolving research results and not clearly communicating about them, several scientists warned Tuesday.
At a press conference on Monday, a W.H.O. The official said that transmission of the coronavirus by people without symptoms is "very rare." Following a concerted rejection by investigators, officials rejected the claim on Tuesday and said it was a "misunderstanding."
But it is not the first time that W.H.O. it seems to have lagged behind scientific opinion.
The agency delayed the endorsement of masks for the general public until Friday, alleging that there was very little evidence that they prevented transmission of the virus. Virtually all scientists and governments have been recommending masks for months.
The OMS. It has repeatedly said that tiny air droplets, or sprays, are not a significant factor in the spread of the pandemic, although a growing body of evidence suggests they may be.
"The WHO has been out of step with most of the world on the subject of drops and aerosols," said Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.
These scientific disagreements have broad political implications. Many countries, including the United States, adopted closure strategies because they recognized that isolating only people who were sick might not be enough to contain the epidemic.
If the virus is transmitted by small droplets in the air, people should continue to avoid congregating in poorly ventilated spaces, even if they practice rigorous hand hygiene.
The OMS. Traditionally, it has taken a cautious approach to evaluating scientific evidence. But the pace of research has changed: Scientists are now rushing to publish preliminary research, even before other experts can examine its results in depth.
The avalanche of findings can bring breakthroughs, like a vaccine, in record time. But the attack has also led to confusion, even High-profile result retractions.
"On the one hand, I want to cut the W.H.O. some slack, because it's hard to do this in an evolving pandemic," said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. "At the same time, we trust the W.H.O. to give us the best scientific information and evidence."
The thought of W.H.O. on asymptomatic transmission does not appear to have changed much since February, when W.H.O. China Joint Mission reported that "the proportion of truly asymptomatic infections is unclear, but it appears to be relatively rare and does not appear to be a major transmission factor."
Later, studies estimated that this number could reach 40 percent; The current best estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 35 percent. The research led many countries, including the United States, to endorse everyone's use of masks.
But on Monday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical leader of the W.H.O. for the coronavirus response, he said, "It still seems odd that a asymptomatic person really transmits forward to a secondary individual. "
His statement elicited an immediate reaction from the scientists, who noted that study after study had shown transmission of the virus from people before they felt symptoms.
The reaction caused W.H.O. to clarify their position in a live session hosted on Facebook and Twitter. Dr. Van Kerkhove said her comment was based on only two or three studies.
"I was answering a question, I wasn't declaring a W.H.O. policy or something," she said. Dr. Van Kerkhove said her statement was also based on unpublished evidence that some countries have shared with the W.H.O.
But critics, including its own officials, said the organization should be transparent about its sources. "The main responsibility of W.H.O. is to be the scientific leader," said Lawrence Gostin, director of W.H.O. Collaborating Center in National and Global Health Law.
"And when they come up with things that the scientific establishment clearly contradicts without any justification or citing studies, it significantly reduces their credibility."
A key point of confusion is the difference between people who are "pre-symptomatic,quot; and will develop symptoms, and those who are "asymptomatic,quot; and never feel sick. Dr. Van Kerkhove suggested that her comments be about truly asymptomatic people.
A widely cited The article published in April suggested that people are more infectious up to two days before the onset of symptoms, and estimated that 44 percent of new infections were the result of transmission from people who still had no symptoms.
WHO. such people are referred to as pre-symptomatic. "Okay, technically okay," said Dr. Jha. "But for all intents and purposes, they are asymptomatic, have no symptoms."
Dr. Van Kerkhove said that by using both terms, W.H.O. In fact, officials are trying to be very clear about the group of people they refer to.
"Unfortunately, this is not how everyone uses it," he said. "I had no intention of making things more complicated."
The OMS. It continues to maintain that large respiratory droplets expelled by sneezing or coughing are the primary route of transmission and minimize the potential role of aerosols, smaller particles that can remain in the air.
But evidence is mounting that aerosols can be an important route.
"What they have not recognized is that activities like coughing and talking, even breathing in some cases, are also aerosol-producing procedures," said Linsey Marr, who studies airborne virus transmission at Virginia Tech.
WHO. Authorities said they knew that breathing and talking could lead to aerosols, but questioned its importance in spreading the virus.
"To date, there has been no demonstration of transmission by this type of aerosol route," said Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, technical leader of W.H.O. about the coronavirus.
But the W.H.O. It defines airborne transmission too narrowly, some scientists said. Airborne transmission also includes the possibility that the virus is in the air for shorter distances and is then inhaled.
"They have a very early view of the 20th century, a very unsophisticated view of what aerosols and air transmission are," said Dr. Don Milton, an expert in public health aerobiology at the University of Maryland.
Until the 1950s, Dr. Milton said, tuberculosis was thought to be spread by prolonged close contact. "We now know that it is only transmitted by aerosols," he said.
Some scientists suspect that W.H.O. about masks and aerosols can be derived less from scientific research than from concerns about supplies of personal protective equipment for medical workers.
The organization currently recommends respirator masks that would block aerosols only for healthcare workers who perform medical procedures that produce aerosols.
Dr. Van Kerkhove said W.H.O.'s guidance was based only on science and not on any consideration of supply. While the shortage of P.P.E. it's a problem, he said, "it doesn't change what we recommend."
All the experts said it wasn't that W.H.O. it is wrong in all respects, but given the implications of his statements, he should be more cautious in concluding that transmission by air or by people without symptoms is not significant.
"We don't know," said Dr. Milton. "But they don't know either."
Some experts said that when the W.H.O. it uses the phrase "no evidence,quot; to indicate uncertainty, in fact it is conveying certainty about the absence of a phenomenon.
Dr. Van Kerkhove admitted that point.
"That is a fair statement," he said. "There is a lot of research that needs to be done to really understand this, and we are open to the fact that there is new research every day."